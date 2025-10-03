Jinkushal Industries stock lists at 3% premium on BSE, misses GMP estimates

Jinkushal Industries IPO listing, Jinkushal Industries share price: Shares of Jinkushal Industries, a construction machinery supplier, made a positive debut on Dalal Street on Friday, October 3, 2025, following the completion of its IPO. The stock listed at ₹125 on the BSE, marking a gain of ₹4 or 3.3 per cent over the issue price of ₹121.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at ₹125 as well, reflecting a premium of ₹4 or 3.3 per cent above its issue price. Post-listing the stock fell around 3 per cent from the listing price and was trading at ₹121.5.
However, the listing fell short of grey market expectations. Prior to the debut, Jinkushal Industries’ unlisted shares were trading around ₹141 in the grey market, indicating a premium of ₹20 or 16.5 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market trends.
Jinkushal Industries IPO details:
Jinkushal Industries successfully raised ₹116.15 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised a fresh issue of 8.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million equity shares. The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹115 to ₹121 per share, with a minimum application lot of 120 shares. The issue was open for subscription from September 25 to September 29 and saw robust demand, being oversubscribed 65.11 times overall.
According to NSE data, the IPO received bids for approximately 437.56 million shares compared to the 6.72 million shares on offer.
Jinkushal Industries IPO saw strong demand across investor categories, with Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) leading the response - their portion was subscribed 146.39 times. Retail investors subscribed 47.10 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was booked 35.66 times.
Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar to the issue, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running manager.
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.
About Jinkushal Industries
Incorporated in 2007, Jinkushal Industries is engaged in export trading of new/customised and used/refurbished construction machines in global markets. The company is the largest Non-OEM construction machines exporter with a 6.9 per cent market share. Jinkushal Industries is recognized as Three-Star Export house by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Government of India. It has exported construction machines to more than 30 countries, including UAE, Mexico, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Australia, and UK.
Jinkushal Industries primarily operates across three primary business verticals including export trading of customised, modified and accessorised new construction machines; export trading of used/refurbished construction machines; and export trading of their own brand ‘HexL’ construction machines (presently in category of backhoe loaders) to cater a diverse international customer base. In addition to the primary business verticals, they also derive a small portion of revenue from their logistics warehouses leasing and renting of construction machines.