Friday, October 03, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Jinkushal Industries stock lists at 3% premium on BSE, misses GMP estimates

Jinkushal Industries stock lists at 3% premium on BSE, misses GMP estimates

Jinkushal Industries stock opened at ₹125 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹4 or 3.3 per cent above its issue price

Jinkushal Industries share price

Jinkushal Industries IPO Listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jinkushal Industries IPO listing, Jinkushal Industries share price: Shares of Jinkushal Industries, a construction machinery supplier, made a positive debut on Dalal Street on Friday, October 3, 2025, following the completion of its IPO. The stock listed at ₹125 on the BSE, marking a gain of ₹4 or 3.3 per cent over the issue price of ₹121.
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at ₹125 as well, reflecting a premium of ₹4 or 3.3 per cent above its issue price. Post-listing the stock fell around 3 per cent from the listing price and was trading at ₹121.5.
 
 
However, the listing fell short of grey market expectations. Prior to the debut, Jinkushal Industries’ unlisted shares were trading around ₹141 in the grey market, indicating a premium of ₹20 or 16.5 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market trends.   

Jinkushal Industries IPO details:

Jinkushal Industries successfully raised ₹116.15 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised a fresh issue of 8.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million equity shares. The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹115 to ₹121 per share, with a minimum application lot of 120 shares. The issue was open for subscription from September 25 to September 29 and saw robust demand, being oversubscribed 65.11 times overall.

Also Read

Trualt Bioenergy share price

TruAlt Bioenergy shares list at 10% premium; miss grey market estimates

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Jain Resource Recycling posts strong debut; shares list at 14% premium

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Three of four IPOs flop on debut as stocks close below issue price

Pace Digitek IPO

NIIs help Pace Digitek IPO sail through on final day; GMP holds at 2%

Stock market

Seshaasai Technologies lists at 3% premium; here's what analysts suggest

 
According to NSE data, the IPO received bids for approximately 437.56 million shares compared to the 6.72 million shares on offer. 
 
Jinkushal Industries IPO saw strong demand across investor categories, with Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) leading the response - their portion was subscribed 146.39 times. Retail investors subscribed 47.10 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was booked 35.66 times.
 
Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar to the issue, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running manager.
 
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

About Jinkushal Industries

Incorporated in 2007, Jinkushal Industries is engaged in export trading of new/customised and used/refurbished construction machines in global markets. The company is the largest Non-OEM construction machines exporter with a 6.9 per cent market share. Jinkushal Industries is recognized as Three-Star Export house by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Government of India. It has exported construction machines to more than 30 countries, including UAE, Mexico, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Australia, and UK. 
 
Jinkushal Industries primarily operates across three primary business verticals including export trading of customised, modified and accessorised new construction machines;  export trading of used/refurbished construction machines; and export trading of their own brand ‘HexL’ construction machines (presently in category of backhoe loaders) to cater a diverse international customer base. In addition to the primary business verticals, they also derive a small portion of revenue from their logistics warehouses leasing and renting of construction machines.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Why did Goodluck India share price hit a new all-time high today? Details

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 points; Nifty below 24,800; Auto, Oil and Gas shares fall

United Breweries (UB), Radico Khaitan, and Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD)

United Breweries upgraded to buy at Nirmal Bang; check outlook, target here

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Unimech Aerospace falls 5% as Q2 revenue affected due to tariff imposition

stocks, india inc, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Sammaan Capital stock dips 3% even as IHC eyes majority stake; here's why

Topics : Stock Market IPO listing time Markets Buzzing stocks share market BSE IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon