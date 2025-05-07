Sapphire Foods India shares decline 5% post Q4FY25 results; details here

Sapphire Foods India share price: Shares of food chain operator Shares of food chain operator Sapphire Foods India dropped 5.03 per cent to ₹299 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The fall in the company’s share price came after it announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024–25 (Q4FY25).

Sapphire Foods India Q4FY25 results

During Q4FY25, Sapphire Foods India's profit attributable to the owners of the company declined 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.79 crore, from ₹2.39 crore reported in Q4FY24.

The company’s revenue from operations, on the other hand, rose 12.6 per cent YoY to ₹711.3 crore, from ₹631.7 crore.

“Sapphire KFC’s SSSG trajectory (-1 per cent) continued to improve versus the previous two quarters, with flat SSTG. While restaurant revenue grew strongly by 12 per cent, restaurant Ebitda margin came in at 15.7 per cent (down 300 bps YoY) due to lower absolute Average Daily Sales (ADS of ₹108K), a higher delivery mix, and operating deleverage,” the company said in the exchange filing.

For FY25, Sapphire KFC grew by 11 per cent (revenue of ₹19,039 crore), with restaurant Ebitda at 17.3 per cent (down 240 bps). It opened 73 restaurants during the year, taking the total to 502.

Sapphire Pizza Hut had a disappointing quarter, with ADS of ₹42K (SSSG of 1 per cent YoY), lower than ₹48K between April and December 2024. However, market research feedback shows that the new range has been significantly liked by consumers. For FY25, Sapphire Pizza Hut grew by 5 per cent (revenue of ₹5,450 crore), with restaurant Ebitda at 2.4 per cent (down 250 bps), and opened 15 restaurants, bringing the total to 334.

“Sri Lanka continued to show strong double-digit SSSG (16 per cent in LKR) and SSSTG growth, with restaurant Ebitda at 14.8 per cent (up 250 bps YoY). Restaurant sales grew by 19 per cent in LKR (31 per cent in ₹ terms),” reads the exchange filing.

About Sapphire Foods India

Sapphire Foods India Limited is a Yum! Brands franchisee operator in the Indian subcontinent. The company operates KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. By FY24, Sapphire Foods had expanded its restaurant network to over 850 outlets.

The company has a market capitalisation of ₹9,943.59 crore on the NSE and is a constituent of the Nifty500 index.

Sapphire Foods India’s share price has declined nearly 10 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced 2.5 per cent this year.

As of 2:31 PM on Wednesday, Sapphire Foods India shares were trading at around ₹310.80 per share, down 1.29 per cent from the previous close of ₹314.85.