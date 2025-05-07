Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / MRF Q4 result: Net profit rises 33% to ₹493 crore, dividend declared

MRF Q4 result: Net profit rises 33% to ₹493 crore, dividend declared

MRF tyres

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

MRF Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹492.7 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25). This marks approximately 33 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹370.5 crore. Sequentially, the profit spiked by 49.2 per cent from ₹330.2 crore.
 
MRF's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 11.4 per cent to ₹7,074.8 crore from ₹6,349.4 crore in Q4 FY24. Sequentially, the revenue saw a marginal increase of 1.1 per cent from ₹7,000.82 crore.
 
Moreover, the board of directors of the company proposed a final dividend of ₹229 per equity share, which would take the total dividend for the financial year 2024-25 to ₹235 apiece.
 
 
Shares of MRF were up 3.9 per cent at ₹1,40,295.9 apiece at 2.12 pm on the BSE on Wednesday following the release of the company's fourth quarter results.
  (This story will be updated with more details.)

