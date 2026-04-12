SBI Focused Fund: Focus on select largecaps, sectors deliver higher returns

The fund outperformed the benchmark Nifty 500 TRI over the one-, two-, three-, five-, seven- and 10-year trailing periods. It also outperformed its peers — funds ranked in focused fund category of CMFR in December 2025 — over the one-, two-, three-, five-, seven- and 10-year trailing periods.

The SBI Focused Fund, launched in September 2004, featured in the top 30th percentile of the focused funds category of the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through December 2025. The fund’s assets under management (AUM) increased to ₹43,173 crore at end-December 2025 from ₹27,819 crore at end-December 2022. R Srinivasan has managed the fund since May 2009.

To put this into perspective, an investment of ₹10,000 in the fund on October 8, 2004, which was the inception date of the fund, would have increased to ₹3,58,764 on April 9, 2026, at an annualised rate of 18.10 per cent. On the other hand, the same investment in the category and the benchmark would have grown to ₹2,57,811 (16.30 per cent) and ₹1,85,317 (14.53 per cent), respectively.

A systematic investment plan (SIP) is a disciplined way of investing in mutual funds, wherein a specific amount is invested at regular intervals.