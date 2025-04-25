SBI Life stock rises 10% in trade today; Here's what you need to know

SBI Life share price: Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company spiked 9.5 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹1,763 per share. The stock was in demand after the company released strong Q4FY25 results.

At 9:22 AM, SBI Life shares were trading 8.68 per cent higher at ₹1,748.55 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.25 per cent at 80,001.29. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,74,206.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,935 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,307 per share.

SBI Life Q4 Results

Further, the net premium income of the life insurer slipped 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23,860.71 crore in the reporting quarter. Meanwhile, the annualised premium equivalent (APE) of the insurer, though, rose 2.25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,450 crore.

Value of new business (VNB)—the measure of profitability for life insurers—increased by 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,660 crore in Q4 FY25. The VNB margin of the insurer stood at 30.46 per cent, as against 28.33 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

SBI Life Q4 results 2025 analysis: Antique Stock Broking

SBI Life Q4 results analysis: Motilal Oswal Motilal Oswal expects SBI Life to clock a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent/17 per cent in APE/VNB over FY25-27,while Return on Embedded Value (RoEV) is likely to remain at 19 per cent over FY27. The brokerage has slightly cut APE estimates considering company guidance and have increased VNB margin estimates due to an expected shift toward traditional products and improvement in product-level margins. The brokerage has reiterated 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target of ₹2,000 per share. The brokerage has raised its FY26-27 VNB estimates by 2 per cent to 3 per cent and have increased the target price to ₹1,900 per share from ₹1,770. It upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold', as the company is likely to deliver low-teens APE growth and drive better margins aided by a favourable product mix shift, according to the brokerage note.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance is an Indian life insurance company incorporated in October 2000 and registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001. Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life’s diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.