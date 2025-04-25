Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, April 25, 2025: Indian stocks are set for a positive start in Friday's session, buoyed by global cues, even as Indian stocks are set for a positive start in Friday's session, buoyed by global cues, even as Pakistan's tit-for-tat retaliatory move against India keeps investors on edge.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a higher start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 126 points or 0.65 per cent at 24,529 as of 07:25 AM.

On the global front, Asian stocks edged higher, tracking gains on Wall Street amid expectations of sooner-than-expected rate cuts. Meanwhile, stocks in South Korea rallied on reports that the US may reach a trade agreement by next week. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.23 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was lower by 0.63 per cent. In a sign of rising tensions, Pakistan halted all trade with India and warned that any attempt to stop the flow of water would be considered an act of war amid other countermeasures. This comes after India accused its neighbour responsible for the deadly attack in Kashmir.On the global front, Asian stocks edged higher, tracking gains on Wall Street amid expectations of sooner-than-expected rate cuts. Meanwhile, stocks in South Korea rallied on reports that the US may reach a trade agreement by next week. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.23 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi was lower by 0.63 per cent.

According to reports, the Federal Reserve officials said that they could look into cutting rates as early as June if it has clear evidence of the economy’s direction. The S&P 500 index advanced by 2.03 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 2.74 per cent and 1.23 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:

Q4 earnings corner:

SBI Life Insurance: The The company's net profit growth for the January–March quarter was flat at ₹813.51 crore as compared to ₹810.8 crore in the year-ago period, owing to a surge in expenses and weak premium growth. The net premium income of the life insurer slipped by 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23,860.71 crore in the reporting quarter.

Axis Bank: The The lender reported a net profit of ₹7,118 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (FY25), nearly flat numbers when compared to its net profit of ₹7,129 crore in the year-ago period. The flat numbers were mainly due to higher loan loss provisions and lower trading income.

Persistent Systems: The mid-tier information technology (IT) company posted a 25 per cent jump in the March quarter profit to ₹395.76 crore. The Pune-headquartered company reported a net profit of ₹315.32 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenues grew 25.2 per cent to ₹3,242 crore from ₹2,591 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group company The Adani Group company reported a 79 per cent on-year jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹647.15 crore in the fourth quarter. AESL said that its revenue from operations rose 35.5 per cent on-year to ₹6,374.58 crore during the period under review

Tech Mahindra: The IT services firm The IT services firm reported a profit of ₹1,167 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The profit rose 76.5 per cent from the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. The rise in profit was due to margin expansion and the effective tax rate coming down due to one-off benefits.

Macrotech Developers: The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹921.7 crore for the fourth quarter, up 38.5 per cent Y-o-Y. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹4,224.3 crore, a 5.12 per cent rise YoY, falling short of the Bloomberg analysts' poll estimate of ₹4,414 crore.

Other stocks in news:

BHEL: The company informed that a minor fire incident occurred on Thursday on a garbage heap located in an isolated area, adjacent to the plantation area of BHEL’s Bhopal unit. The fire was contained within the plantation area, and there was no damage to any machinery, plant or property, it said.

Power Grid Corp: The 85 megawatt (Mw) solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh, set up by the company through its subsidiary, Power Grid Energy Services Limited, started commercial operations on April 24, 2025.

Container Corp: The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gail India to develop LNG infrastructure at various Terminals of Concor, to provide an uninterrupted supply of LNG fuel for the company's road transportation requirements.

PB Fintech: The company made its first investment of ₹539 crore into its unit PB Healthcare Services. The board of PB Fintech approved ₹696 crore investment in the subsidiary through the subscription or purchase of equity shares during FY26.

Wipro: The IT major announced the launch of its GitHub Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. This CoE will use advanced tools to enhance collaboration, learning, and efficiency among development teams.

RITES: The firm has secured a ₹28 crore work order from Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) for detailed engineering and project management consultancy for rail connectivity linked to the proposed Phase-II SILO at the Lakhanpur area.