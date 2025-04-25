Stock Market Today, Friday, April 25, 2025: India stock markets, today, may juggle between an upbeat sentiment in the global markets and escalating bilateral tensions between India and Pakistan in the : India stock markets, today, may juggle between an upbeat sentiment in the global markets and escalating bilateral tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack

At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 154 points higher at 24,528 levels.

FIIs buy big on Thursday:

Profit booking in Indian equities came despite foreign investors making their biggest purchase of Indian stocks since March 27 on Thursday. FIIs/FPIs bought shares worth ₹8,250.5 crore on April 24, while DIIs net sold India stocks worth ₹534.5 crore.

FIIs have been on a buying spree since April 15 this month.

Stock Market Prediction Today: Against this, here are the key factors to track before trading in Sensex, Nifty today :-

Pakistan's tit-for-tat response in Pahalgam attack case:

Q4 results today:

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Atul Ltd, Aurum PropTech, Bridge Securities, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, DCB Bank, Force Motors, Hindustan Zinc, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Kesoram Industries, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Lloyds Metals and Energy, L&T Finance, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Navkar Corporation, NDTV, Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), Orient Electric, Oriental Hotels, Poonawalla Fincorp, RBL Bank, Reliance Industries, Rossari Biotech, Sarla Performance Fibers, Sasken Technologies, Shriram Finance, Tata Technologies, Tejas Networks, VST Industries, Zenotech Laboratories, and Zensar Technologies are scheduled to report their Q4 results today, April 25, 2025.

India-US trade deal:

As per reports, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters on Wednesday that India is "very close" in striking a trade deal with the US, and reaching a successful conclusion as New Delhi doesn't have "so many high tariffs".

IPOs Update: Tankup Engineers last day

Tankup Engineers IPO , falling in the SME category, will close for subscription today. Investors, thus, will have the last chance to apply for the ₹19.5-crore Tankup IPO today. The issue has been subscribed over 3x so far.

Global Markets Today:

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street in the US, as various countries make progress in striking trade deals with the US.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 0.91 per cent in early deals, while South Korea's Kospi added 1.03 per cent. Australian markets are closed today.

In the US, the S&P 500 ended up 2.03 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite added 2.74 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.23 per cent.

Investors, today, will watch out for Japan's April inflation data, the UK's retail sales data, India's forex data, and the US' Michigan Consumer sentiment data for April.

Stock Market Outlook; key levels to watch on Sensex, Nifty today:

According to Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at SAMCO Securities, despite the broader bullish trend in the markets, the short-term momentum indicators are suggesting caution.

"A strong close above 24,400 on the Nifty index would indicate a likely continuation of the rally, unlocking potential up to 24,500. However, holding the 23,900–24,000 support zone is essential to maintain the bullish bias as a breach below the key support level may trigger mild profit-taking towards 23,700," he said.

Stocks to Watch Today, April 25:

Q4 results reaction: Axis Bank, Nestle India, Tech M, SBI Life, SBI Card, Shriram Housing Finance, IEX, and LTTS will be among the major companies reacting to their March 2025 quarter results.

RITES share price: The railway company has received an order worth ₹28 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

Power Grid share price: POWERGRID Energy Services, Power Grid’s subsidiary firm, began commercial operations of a 85-megawatt solar power plant in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.