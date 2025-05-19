Sebi revises norms, bars managing directors from MIIs' audit committees

In a bid to strengthen governance at stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) on Monday revised the norms on internal audit mechanisms and the composition of audit committees at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).

The audit committee of an MII will no longer include any Executive Director, including the Managing Director. While MDs will not be part of the committee, they may be invited to attend meetings with the permission of the committee chairman. However, they will not have voting rights.

Similarly, key management personnel of the MII will have the right to be heard in audit committee meetings when the auditor's report is under consideration, but they will not have voting rights.

The changes follow industry feedback and discussions with Sebi’s Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC). The audit committee is responsible for approving related-party transactions, scrutinising financial statements, and evaluating financial controls and risk management systems. Sebi believes that these responsibilities require objective and independent evaluation.

Sebi has also directed MIIs to conduct internal audits of all functions and activities at least once during a financial year.

“The internal auditor of the MII shall be an independent audit firm(s). The MIIs shall have a policy for the appointment of internal auditors approved by the audit committee and the governing board of the MII,” Sebi stated in a circular issued on Monday.

The regulator added that the internal auditor will report directly to the audit committee of the MII. Further, observations made by the internal auditor will be sent to the respective heads of departments for comments, which will be included in the final report. If any observation is dropped following clarification from a head of department, a rationale or justification must be provided.

The auditor is also required to appraise the audit committee at least once every six months on critical issues concerning the MII, in the absence of management.

The new norms will come into effect after three months.