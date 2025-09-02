Home / Markets / News / Star Cement hits record high, stock zooms 44% in 2 months; here's why

Star Cement hits record high, stock zooms 44% in 2 months; here's why

Star Cement stock hit a record high of ₹308.10, gaining 4% on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade, surpassing its previous high of ₹299.80 touched on August 13, 2025.

Shares of Star Cement hit a record high of ₹308.10, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on expectations of strong earnings growth. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹299.80 touched on August 13, 2025. 
 
In the past two months, the stock price cement company has surged 44 per cent. It has rallied 80 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹171.55 touched on November 21, 2024.  FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Star Cement – outlook & opportunities

 
Star Cement is poised for expansion with the upcoming 2 MTPA cement unit in Silchar (Assam), which will strengthen its presence in North-East India. The commercialisation of AAC blocks with an installed capacity of 800 cement-bound materials (CBM) will enable the company to diversify its portfolio, tap into the sustainable construction segment, and enhance value creation.
 
The commissioning of these facilities will enable higher scale of operations and full balancing of cement and clinker capacities, thereby enabling higher utilisation and strengthening of the business risk profile of the company, according to Crisil Ratings.
 
The company’s profitability moderated in fiscal 2025 with subdued cement realisations across the industry. However, benefits from SGST incentives, improvement in pricing, ramp up in utilisation and savings from waste heat recovery system (WHRS) of 12 MW should support the profitability increase over the medium term, the rating agency said.
 
Meanwhile, the Government of India has placed significant emphasis on the development of the North Eastern Region (NER), recognizing its strategic importance and untapped potential. The government has approved a series of largescale infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and fostering economic development, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.  ALSO READ | Smallcap stock rises 3% as boared to consider stock split on Sept 4 
A large-scale construction and infrastructure initiatives are projected to drive substantial growth in cement demand across the region. This is likely to have a positive impact on cement manufacturers operating in Eastern India, providing them with opportunities for increased sales, market expansion and long-term investment prospects, Star Cement said in its FY25 annual report.
 
The Indian cement industry is projected to grow by 6–7.5 per cent in fiscal year 2025–26 (FY26), according to recent industry reports. This anticipated growth will be largely driven by a rebound in infrastructure development and housing construction, with a notable push coming from rural sector activity.
 
The domestic infrastructure and construction sectors are poised for substantial expansion, supported by government-led initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission, Housing for All, AMRUT and PMGAY etc. These developments are anticipated to drive sustained growth in cement consumption. Additionally, the increasing demand for rural housing and the steady resurgence of the industrial sector continue to serve as key drivers of cement demand, reflecting the broader recovery of the Indian economy, the company said.
   

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

