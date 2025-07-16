Home / Markets / News / SBI to issue up to ₹20,000 cr bonds to domestic investors in FY26

SBI to issue up to ₹20,000 cr bonds to domestic investors in FY26

In a regulatory filing, SBI said its board has accorded approval for raising funds in INR by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds

SBI, State Bank Of India
State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will raise up to ₹20,000 crore via issue of bonds to domestic investors in current fiscal year. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will raise up to ₹20,000 crore via issue of bonds to domestic investors in current fiscal year.

In a regulatory filing, SBI said its board has "accorded approval for raising funds in INR by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds, up to an amount of ₹20,000 crore to domestic investors during FY26, subject to GOI approval wherever required".

Shares of SBI were trading at ₹831, up 1.74 per cent over previous close on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

