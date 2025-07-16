Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / PhysicsWallah appoints first chief marketing officer ahead of IPO

PhysicsWallah appoints first chief marketing officer ahead of IPO

Satish Sharma joins as CMO with 20 years of experience as PhysicsWallah prepares for IPO; he will lead marketing strategy and brand positioning amid expansion efforts

PhysicsWallah team

PhysicsWallah team

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ed-tech company PhysicsWallah, which is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Satish Sharma as its chief marketing officer (CMO).
 
Prior to Sharma, the company did not have a CMO; however, Sanket Narkar was heading the marketing department.
 
Alongside Sharma, the company has made other key leadership hires over the past year. These include Amit Sachdeva, who was appointed chief finance officer in November 2024, and Ajinkya Jain, who joined as group general counsel, company secretary, and compliance officer in January 2025.
 
In his new role, Sharma will be responsible for shaping and executing the company’s brand and marketing strategy. He brings over 20 years of experience spanning entrepreneurship, digital transformation, marketing leadership, and strategic growth. Most recently, he co-founded Unyscape, a marketing and analytics firm, where he served as chief operating officer and CMO. A graduate of IIT Varanasi, Sharma has also held early stints at global firms such as IBM and Tata Steel. 
 

Also Read

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah, YCMOU join hands to offer credit-based online degrees

PremiumHugo Sarrazin

Evolving from being online learning platform to AI-powered one: Udemy CEO

Pearson

UK's Pearson to raise India headcount by 43% as market becomes key focus

Byju's

Byju's co-founder moves NCLT to remove GLAS Trust from creditors' panel

PremiumFunding, Fund raising, Funding round

IPO-bound ed-tech firm Imarticus Learning acquires MyCaptain in ₹50 cr deal

 
Speaking about his new role, Sharma said: “I am honoured to join PhysicsWallah at such a pivotal point in its journey. The brand’s attempt at making education accessible to those who wish to learn deeply resonates with me. I look forward to building on the incredible momentum the team has been trying to create and helping to amplify the impact with authenticity and empathy.”
 
Alakh Pandey, founder and chief executive officer of PhysicsWallah, said: “Sharma brings with him a unique blend of strategic clarity and operational excellence. As we prepare to enter the next chapter in our journey, his experience will be invaluable in our attempt at building a differentiated and enduring brand that learners trust and love.”
 
PhysicsWallah has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The firm reportedly plans to raise around Rs 4,500 crore through the IPO.
 
Founded in 2020 by Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, the company has raised funding from investors including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, WestBridge, and GSV Ventures.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

EQT-backed Indira IVF refiles DRHP through Sebi's confidential route

IVF

Indira IVF refiles draft IPO via confidential route; Gaudium to follow

WeWork

Office space company WeWork India gets regulatory approval for IPO

PremiumGIFT City, HFT, stamp duty refund, Jump Trading,

Gift City may see its first IPO soon, marking a new era for unlisted firms

ipo market listing share market

Travel Food Services slips on mkt debut; Anthem subscribed 73% on Day 1

Topics : EdTech Indian education IPO fundraising initial public offerings The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon