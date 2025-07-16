PhysicsWallah appoints first chief marketing officer ahead of IPO

Ed-tech company PhysicsWallah, which is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Satish Sharma as its chief marketing officer (CMO).
Prior to Sharma, the company did not have a CMO; however, Sanket Narkar was heading the marketing department.
Alongside Sharma, the company has made other key leadership hires over the past year. These include Amit Sachdeva, who was appointed chief finance officer in November 2024, and Ajinkya Jain, who joined as group general counsel, company secretary, and compliance officer in January 2025.
In his new role, Sharma will be responsible for shaping and executing the company’s brand and marketing strategy. He brings over 20 years of experience spanning entrepreneurship, digital transformation, marketing leadership, and strategic growth. Most recently, he co-founded Unyscape, a marketing and analytics firm, where he served as chief operating officer and CMO. A graduate of IIT Varanasi, Sharma has also held early stints at global firms such as IBM and Tata Steel.
Also Read
Speaking about his new role, Sharma said: “I am honoured to join PhysicsWallah at such a pivotal point in its journey. The brand’s attempt at making education accessible to those who wish to learn deeply resonates with me. I look forward to building on the incredible momentum the team has been trying to create and helping to amplify the impact with authenticity and empathy.”
Alakh Pandey, founder and chief executive officer of PhysicsWallah, said: “Sharma brings with him a unique blend of strategic clarity and operational excellence. As we prepare to enter the next chapter in our journey, his experience will be invaluable in our attempt at building a differentiated and enduring brand that learners trust and love.”
PhysicsWallah has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The firm reportedly plans to raise around Rs 4,500 crore through the IPO.
Founded in 2020 by Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, the company has raised funding from investors including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, WestBridge, and GSV Ventures.