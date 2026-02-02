Sensex recovers 1,279 pts from day's low; check key reasons for the rally

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a sharp rally on Monday, February 2, 2026, as investors digested the Budget proposals, including the STT hike on derivatives.

The rebound came after a sharp-sell off witnessed during the special trading session on Sunday, February 1, 2026 as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2026. Alongside other key measures, FM also announced an increase in Securities Transactions Tax (STT) on futures to 0.05 per cent from 0.02 per cent earlier, while the levy on options premium has been raised to 0.15 per cent from 0.10 per cent.

The BSE Sensex rallied over 1,345 points from its intraday low of 80,387.25 hit a high of 81,732.25. The NSE Nifty50 reclaimed the 25,000 mark in the intraday to hit a high of 25,108.10, up nearly 428 points from day's low of 24,679.40.

The BSE Sensex closed at 81,666.46 levels, up 943.52 points or 1.1 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 index was up 262.95 points or 1.06 per cent at 25,088.40 levels.

In the broader market, the NSE MidCap 100 index was up 0.96 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 index rose 0.84 per cent.

Following a muted start, majority of the sectoral indices recovered to trade higher. The Nifty Auto and Oil & Gas indices rose over 2 per cent each. Nifty Metal, FMCG, and Realty also gained over 1 per cent each.

Here are the key reasons behind the market rally today:

Budget in-line with market expectations: Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said the Budget 2025 was largely in line with the expectations. "The only announcement that was completely out of the syllabus was the increase in STT on futures and options, particularly on futures. However, the market seems to have digested that development now," he said.