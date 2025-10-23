Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to Watch today: Infosys, LTIMindtree, BEL, Ola, UBL, Federal Bank

Stocks to Watch today: Infosys, LTIMindtree, Bharat Electronics, Ola Electric, United Breweries, Federal Bank and Rubicon Research are among the stocks to watch today, October 23, 2025

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, October 23, 2025: Indian benchmark indices gear up for a gap-up start on Thursday, eyeing to stretch the ongoing rally to new highs, even as global cues remain weak.  
 
The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 405 points at 26,271 as of 7:15 AM.
 
Equity markets in Asia dropped from their record levels earlier this week, led by declines in Japan and China, taking overnight cues from Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei was down 1.13 per cent while China's CSI 300 was lower by 0.50 per cent, last checked. 
 
 
Overnight, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices fell amid tensions that the Trump administration plans to impose curbs on software exports to China. 
 
Back home, in the Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 62.97 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 84,426.34, while the Nifty50 rose 25.45 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 25,868.60.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: 

 
Infosys: The IT major's promoters, including Narayana Murthy and chairman Nandan Nilekani, will not offer their shares in the buyback process announced in September.
 
LTIMindtree: The company announced the resignation of Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-time Director and President, effective October 31, 2025. A board member since 2019, he leaves to explore new opportunities, the statement said. 
 
Bharat Electronics: The Navratna company received a ₹633 crore order from Cochin Shipyard Ltd. for supplying sensors, weapon equipment, fire control systems, and communication equipment for naval applications.
 
Ola Electric: The EV maker's board will meet on October 25, 2025, to consider raising funds through equity or other securities via permissible modes. The company also clarified that no chargesheet has been filed, and it continues to cooperate with the investigation.
 
ITC Hotels: The company announced that it has opened a Welcomhotel in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, featuring convention facilities along with 98 rooms & suites. The 18-acre property is poised to redefine Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism in the state, ITC Hotels said. 
 
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The company received a domestic order worth ₹358 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) for supplying EUE tubing, pup joints, and crossovers from Oct. 21, 2025, to Oct. 20, 2026.
 
HCLTech: DIB partnered with the IT major to accelerate AI adoption across its ecosystem, leveraging HCLTech’s advanced AI capabilities and global partnerships for responsible, large-scale deployment.
 
United Breweries: The company reported mid-single-digit net revenue growth in India despite lower beer volumes due to heavy monsoons. Strong pricing, portfolio mix, and premium growth led by Kingfisher Ultra Max and Amstel Grande drove performance.
 
Gulshan Polyols: The company secured an allocation of 1,75,652 kilolitres of ethanol worth ₹1,184.86 crore from OMCs, including BPCL, IOCL, HPCL, and MRPL, for supply during Ethanol Supply Year 2025-26.
 
Lloyds Metals and Energy: The company allotted 1.95 million equity shares at ₹1,460.50 each, worth ₹285.89 crore, to Adler Industrial Services for acquiring a 49 per cent stake in Thriveni Pellets via share swap.
 
Federal Bank: The lender clarified that no decision has been made on any preferential issue, and fundraising options will be evaluated on Oct. 24, 2025. All required disclosures have been made, with no related legal proceedings, the company said.
 
Rubicon Research: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Advagen Holdings Inc., has signed a definitive agreement with GEn1E Lifesciences Inc. to acquire Series Prime Preferred Stock in tranches for up to $3 million.
 
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its FTO 11 facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection, concluded on Oct. 20, 2025, was classified as 'Voluntary Action Indicated' and officially closed.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

