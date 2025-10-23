Jain Resource Recycling share zooms 9%, hits record high on strong Q2 show

Jain Resource Recycling share price: Jain Resource Recycling share price was in demand on Thursday, October 23, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 9.09 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of ₹388.15 per share.

Its revenue climbed 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,113.7 crore in the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26) from ₹1,392.1 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY25).

Jain Resource Recycling’s profit zoomed 88 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹98.6 crore, from ₹52.6 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 82 per cent annually to 160 crore in Q2FY26, from 87.8 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY25). Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 127 basis points (bps) to 7.6 per cent in Q2FY26, from 6.3 per cent in Q2FY25.