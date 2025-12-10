SEPC share rises 4% as JV bags ₹86-crore aviation infrastructure project

SEPC share price today: SEPC share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 3.59 per cent to an intraday high of ₹9.21 per share.

By 10:25 AM, SEPC shares were trading 2.92 per cent higher at ₹9.15 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent higher at 84,994.27 levels.

Why did SEPC share price rise in trade today?

SEPC shares rose after the company announced that its SEPC-Furlong Joint Venture (JV) has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹86 crore from JSC IA Vozrozhdenie India Private Limited.

The JV will be responsible for developing a new civil enclave at Bihta Airport in Patna, Bihar. The project involves end-to-end EPC execution, covering the construction of a new integrated terminal building, utility buildings and associated structures, an elevated road, electro-mechanical works, and the installation of airport, IT, and security systems, along with comprehensive maintenance and operational support. This marks a significant step for SEPC in the airport infrastructure sector. ALSO READ: Meesho Share Price LIVE: Stock trades at 60% premium after strong listing; should you book profits? Venkataramani Jaiganesh, managing director (MD) of SEPC Limited, said: “We are pleased to receive this award for the Bihta civil enclave project, which further strengthens our presence in India's aviation infrastructure segment. This is a strategically important win that aligns with our growth roadmap of expanding into high-scale and high-complexity EPC domains. With our expanding footprint across India and selected global markets, SEPC is well-positioned to deliver technically robust, compliant, and operationally sustainable infrastructure solutions. We look forward to executing this project with quality, safety, and timely delivery as our core priorities.”

The company added that the new award underscores SEPC’s strengthening position within India’s infrastructure landscape and represents an important milestone in its expanding portfolio of aviation and transportation EPC projects. With this contract, SEPC further broadens its project footprint both internationally and across India, building on recent wins in water management, mobility infrastructure, industrial EPC, and mining. Financially, in the first half of financial year 2026 (H1FY26), SEPC posted a consolidated total Income of ₹455 crore, Ebitda of ₹54 crore, and net profit of ₹24.85 crore, reflecting its strong financial and operational performance. ALSO READ: Groww slips 4% as one-month lock-in ends; here's what analyst suggest SEPC, founded in June 2000, is among the leading providers of integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services. The company engages in delivering end-to-end solutions across a wide range of sectors, including water, infrastructure, metallurgy, and process industries. SEPC offers multidisciplinary services that cover design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and project management.