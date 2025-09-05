Home / Markets / News / Sharvaya Metals IPO Day 2 update: Retail investors lead demand, GMP at 6%

Sharvaya Metals IPO Day 2 update: Retail investors lead demand, GMP at 6%

Sharvaya Metals subscription status: The SME offering received bids for 3.42 million shares against 2.14 million shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.5 times

Sharvaya Metals IPO subscription status
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Sharvaya Metals IPO Day 2 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of aluminium products manufacturer Sharvaya Metals continues to see strong demand on the second day of the offer in the primary market. 
 
The SME offering received bids for 3.42 million shares against 2.14 million shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.5 times, as of 1:10 PM on Friday, according to BSE data. 
 
The non-institutional investors (NIIs) category received 1.03 times subscription, while the quota for retail investors got subscribed 2.14 times. However, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received only 90 per cent subscription. 

Here are the key details of Sharvaya Metals IPO:

The ₹58.8 crore public issue will close for bidding on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, September 10. Shares of Sharvaya Metals will be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday, September 12.
 
The price band has been set in the range of ₹192 to ₹196. At the upper end of the price range, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,35,200 to bid for at least two lots of 600 shares each. 
 
Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Expert Global Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds for civil construction and electrification, purchase of plant and machinery, and meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.   CHECK GOEL CONSTRUCTION IPO ALLOTMENT HERE 

Sharvaya Metals IPO GMP

According to platforms tracking grey market activity, the unlisted shares of Sharvaya Metals are trading at a premium of ₹12 or 6.12 per cent, indicating a listing price of around ₹208 against the issue price of ₹196.

About Sharvaya Metals

Sharvaya Metals is engaged in the business of providing Aluminium products to both domestic and international customers. The company has its own product range, which includes the manufacturing of Aluminium Alloyed Ingots, Aluminium Billets, Aluminium Slabs, Aluminium Sheets, Aluminium Circles and Battery Housing of EVs. It caters to various industries, including Cookware, Consumer Appliances, Electric Vehicle, LED, Aviation, Defence, Automotive, Extrusions, Constructions, etc. It operates a manufacturing unit located at village Bhalwani, district Ahmednagar, in Maharashtra. The unit is supported by
infrastructure for storage of raw materials, manufacturing of products, storage of finished goods, together with quality control and R&D laboratory. 

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

