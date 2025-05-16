Share price of Cochin Shipyard today: Shares of shipbuilding company Cochin Shipyard hit an over eight month high of ₹2,055, with the scrip rallying 13 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, amid heavy volumes, in otherwise a subdued market.

The stock is quoting higher for the sixth straight trading day, zooming 42 per cent during the period. Currently, CSL is trading at its highest level since August 28, 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹2,977.10 on July 8, 2024.

At 10:56 am, Cochin Shipyard share was quoting 12 per cent higher at ₹2,033, as compared to 0.31 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over two-fold. A combined 20.80 million equity shares representing 8 per cent of total equity of CSL have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Key reasons for over 40% rally in Cochin Shipyard in 6 days?

In January-March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), Cochin Shipyard reported a healthy 54 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 34.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its standalone revenue from operations at ₹1,6511.13 crore. The company’s profit before tax (PBT) increased 51 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹ 376.34 crore. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y), PBT grew 8.9 per cent.

According to media reports, HD Hyundai & Cochin Shipyard are in talks for a ₹10,000 crore project.

In a clarification on a news report on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, after market hours Cochin Shipyard said that the company is also evaluating strategic possibilities with multiple entities which are at various stages. However, at this stage, there is no material event/ information that requires disclosure, the company said.

The Central and State Governments are working with various stakeholders to promote shipbuilding and ship repair, in line with the Government of India’s Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV) 2047.

In February 2025, Cochin Shipyard entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with A.P. Moller – Maersk to explore collaboration opportunities in ship repair, maintenance, and shipbuilding in India.

This aligns with the Government of India's Vision 2047 maritime objectives and recent Union Budget 2025-26 announcements to position India among the top global maritime hubs.

According to analysts Cochin Shipyard is well positioned to benefit from significant order inflows in both defence and commercial shipbuilding, supported by a strong pipeline. The Indian Navy's plans to acquire warships, including an estimated ₹40,000 crore aircraft carrier, is a major opportunity for Cochin Shipyard.

Additionally, analysts at ICICI Securities believe that the government’s strong focus on improving India’s maritime infrastructure will create significant opportunities in commercial ship-building across cargo and passenger segments. The government aspires to position India among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations (currently India’s position stands at 22 with less than 1 per cent share in the global ship-building market).

Furthermore, talks have begun with leading shipbuilders from South Korea and Japan to promote collaboration and enhance production capabilities in India. Europe also plans to replace its 2,500 vessels with green vessels, creating substantial demand for exports. The ship repair sector also shows promise, bolstered by the company's capabilities and government support.

About Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipyards in India, located in the southern state of Kerala. The company was founded in 1972 and is owned by the Government of India. The Company is primarily engaged in shipbuilding and ship repair, catering to both the domestic and international markets.

The company is a “Miniratna”, Schedule-“A”, Category-I CPSE, which is also a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in India. As at March 31, 2025, the Government of India holds 67.91 per cent of the Company’s equity share capital.