Retaggio Industries IPO ends today; subscription crosses 1x, GMP flat

Retaggio Industries IPO ends today; subscription crosses 1x, GMP flat

Retaggio Industries IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.19 million equity shares, available at ₹25 per share, with a lot size of 6,000 shares

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Retaggio Industries IPO subscription status: The public subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Retaggio Industries is set to conclude today, April 2, 2025. The SME offering, valued at nearly ₹15.50 crore, has garnered muted demand among investors, with it being oversubscribed by nearly 1.17 times by the end of April 1, 2025.
 

Retaggio Industries IPO details

The SME offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.19 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. Retaggio Industries IPO is available at ₹25 per share, with a lot size of 6,000 shares.
 
A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot of 6,000 shares, with an investment amount of ₹1,50,000. A high-net-worth individual (HNI) would require a minimum of ₹3,00,000 to bid for a minimum of two lots of 12,000 equity shares.
 
 

Retaggio Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Retaggio Industries were trading flat at around ₹25 per share in the grey markets on Thursday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Retaggio Industries IPO stands nil as of Thursday, April 2.
 

Retaggio Industries IPO allotment date, listing date

As the subscription window closes today, the basis of allotment of Retaggio Industries IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The successful allottees can expect the company's shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Friday, April 4, 2025.

Retaggio Industries shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME tentatively on Monday, April 7, 2025.
 

Retaggio Industries registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the public offering of Retaggio Industries. Gretex Corporate Services serves as the sole book-running lead manager.
 

Retaggio Industries IPO objective

Retaggio Industries proposes to use the net proceeds from the public offering for repayment/prepayment of certain debt facilities and for working capital requirements.
 

About Retaggio Industries

Incorporated in 2022, Retaggio Industries is a jewelry manufacturing company. The company produces necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and other decorative pieces. The company specialises in the production and sale of a wide range of jewelry products, including gold jewelry, diamond jewelry, precious stones, and other fancy jewelry and bullion in the form of coins and bars. The company has an in-house design team focused on customer needs and market analysis.
 

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

