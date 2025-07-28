Shriram Finance rises 3% on Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold?

Shriram Finance share price today: Shares of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Shriram Finance rose nearly 4 per cent on Monday, on the NSE, after the company posted its Q1 results. The stock touched an intra-day high of ₹637.9.
At 10:05 AM, Shriram Finance's share price was trading 3.52 per cent higher at ₹637.50 per share on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was down 0.07 per cent at 24,820 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1.19 trillion.
Shriram Finance Q1 results
Shriram Finance's standalone net interest income for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, rose 12.55 per cent to ₹6,026.43 crore compared to ₹5,354.47 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) increased by 8.84 per cent to ₹2,155.73 crore as against ₹1,980.59 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. It reported earnings per share of ₹11.46, up 8.73 per cent from ₹10.54 in Q1FY25.
Shiram Finance's total assets under management increased by 16.62 per cent to ₹2.72 trillion as of June 30, 2025, as compared to ₹2.33 trillion as of June 30, 2024.
According to analysts at JM Financial, Shriram Finance's well-diversified and predominantly secured product portfolio continues to deliver strong growth and profitability post-merger. However, citing the near-term pressure on net interest margins NIMs, the brokerage revised its FY26 NIM estimate downward by 34 basis points (bps), leading to a 3 per cent to 5 per cent cut in EPS estimates for FY26–28E.
"We now build in average RoA/RoE of 3 per cent/16 per cent over FY26–27E and maintain our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of ₹730, valuing the stock at 1.9x FY27E BVPS," the brokerage said.
According to ICICI Securities, the company's core operating performance in the June 2025 quarter remained strong with NII growth at 4 per cent Q-o-Q/10 per cent Y-o-Y and a sequential easing in credit cost to 1.9 per cent compared to 2.4 per cent Q-o-Q.
"Amid a challenging operating environment, especially in certain segments such as MSME, entry-level PV and used CV, credit cost moderation in Q1FY26 reflects its business resiliency and risk management," the brokerage said in a note. It further highlighted management commentary that an uptick in early buckets (Stage-2 assets) is transitory (cashflow mismatch at the borrower level is due to seasonality and not stress); hence, it expects asset quality (mainly Stage-3 assets) to remain strong in FY26.
ICICI Securities has maintained a 'Hold' on Shriram Finance with an unchanged target of ₹640.
