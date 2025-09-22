Smallcap hospital stock zooms 14% in weak market after promoter hikes stake

Shalby share price today

Shalby shares moved higher by 14 per cent to ₹274.50 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, after one of the promoters increased their stake in the company by buying shares of the company via open market.

The stock price of the smallcap hospital company was quoting close to its 52-week high level of ₹287, which it touched on September 25, 2024. It has bounced back 55 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹177.20, hit on June 6, 2025. The stock had hit a record high of ₹333.85 on January 24, 2024.

At 01:53 PM, Shalby stock was quoting 12 per cent higher at ₹269 as compared to a 0.29 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volume on the counter jumped over 10-fold today with a combined 9.62 million equity shares, representing 8.9 per cent of total equity of Shalby, changing hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report. Shalby promoter buys stake via open market Shalby, in an exchange filing, said that it has received a disclosure given by Shah Family Trust, Promoter of the company, for acquisition of 60,000 equity shares of the company through market purchase on September 19, 2025.

According to the disclosure, Shah Family Trust, through Dr. Vikram I Shah, acquired 60,000 equity shares, or 0.06 per cent of total equity of Shalby, through open market on September 19, 2025. Post acquisition, Shah Family Trust's holding in Shalby has increased to 34.79 per cent from 34.73 per cent. The promoters had held a total stake of 74.27 per cent in Shalby at the end of June 30, 2025, shareholding pattern data shows. Shalby Outlook Shalby is a company engaged in the healthcare delivery space. The company operates as a chain of multi-specialty hospitals across India. The business of the company is to offer tertiary and quaternary healthcare services to patients in various areas of specialisation such as orthopedics, complex joint replacements, cardiology, neurology, oncology, renal transplantations etc.

With 15 hospitals and over 2,300 beds across 12 cities, Shalby is now the largest corporate hospital group in Western and Central India. Operational performance remained resilient, supported by growth in Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB) and stable occupancy, even as Shalby advanced the company's specialty diversification strategy. While Shalby continues to lead globally in orthopaedics and joint replacement, the management is seeing strong momentum in cardiology, oncology, neurology, transplants and critical care underscoring the company's commitment to comprehensive, high-acuity care. Over the past 5-7 years, Shalby's hospital business has consistently delivered double-digit growth, driven by strong demand and scalable infrastructure. With significant unutilised capacity, the management anticipates this trend to sustain. Looking ahead, the launch of hospitals in Mumbai will further consolidate the company's presence in high growth urban centres, enhancing ability to serve rising patient volumes with specialised, high quality care.