This smallcap stock rallies 13% as Q2 profit zooms 71% YoY; details inside

Vaibhav Global share price rallies 13% as Q2 profit zooms 71% YoY

At 1:30 PM, Vaibhav Global share price was trading 11.42 per cent higher at ₹286.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.57 per cent lower at 84,515.48 levels.

Vaibhav Global, incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Jaipur, is a vertically integrated, global digital retailer specialising in fashion jewellery, gemstones, and lifestyle products. | Image: Bloomberg
New Delhi
October 30, 2025
Vaibhav Global share price today: Vaibhav Global share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 13.44 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹292 per share.
 
At 1:30 PM, Vaibhav Global share price was trading 11.42 per cent higher at ₹286.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.57 per cent lower at 84,515.48 levels.

Why did Vaibhav Global share price rally today?

 
Vaibhav Global’s share price surged today after the company reported stellar financial results for the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26). 
 
The upbeat performance, marked by strong revenue growth, margin expansion, and higher profitability, boosted investor sentiment toward the stock.
 
In Q2FY26, Vaibhav Global’s revenue rose 10.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), surpassing its own guidance, supported by a sharper focus on product mix and pricing discipline. The company’s gross margin improved to 63.5 per cent, reflecting operational efficiency and a higher share of in-house brands.   ALSO READ | MTAR Technologies stock soars 34% in October, hits 2-year high; here's why 
Ebitda jumped 28 per cent Y-o-Y, with margins expanding 130 basis points (bps) to 10 per cent, aided by operating leverage and tight cost control. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 71 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹48 crore.
 
The company maintained a robust balance sheet, holding a net cash position of ₹156 crore, and continued to deliver strong return ratios with return on capital employed (ROCE) at 20 per cent and return on equity (ROE) at 13 per cent. Digital channels remained a key growth driver, contributing 42 per cent of B2C revenue, while in-house brands accounted for 41 per cent of gross B2C revenue, up from 31 per cent in the same quarter last year.
 
On the business metrics front, Vaibhav Global achieved an all-time high in unique customers (TTM) at 7.14 lakh, marking a 5 per cent Y-o-Y increase. New customer acquisitions stood at 3.8 lakh, while customer retention rate remained steady at 41 per cent. The average repeat purchase frequency was 22 pieces per customer on a trailing twelve-month basis, highlighting the company’s growing engagement and customer loyalty.
 
“We are pleased to report a strong quarter with revenue growth exceeding our guidance. We maintain our FY26 guidance of 7-9 per cent, with potential upside as macro conditions improve and tariff concerns ease,” said Sunil Agrawal, managing director, Vaibhav Global.  ALSO READ | Stocks to buy? HEG, Jindal Steel among 5 stocks with 18% upside potential

About Vaibhav Global 

 
Vaibhav Global, incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Jaipur, is a vertically integrated, global digital retailer specialising in fashion jewellery, gemstones, and lifestyle products. 
 
The company operates across the US, UK, and Germany through a robust multi-channel model that includes 24/7 proprietary TV shopping networks (Shop LC and TJC), e-commerce platforms, mobile applications, OTT channels, and leading third-party marketplaces. 
 
Formerly known as Vaibhav Gems Limited, VGL went public on Indian stock exchanges in 1996-97 and today sources products from over 30 countries to serve its international customer base.
 

October 30, 2025

