Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MTAR Technologies stock soars 34% in October, hits 2-year high; here's why

MTAR Technologies stock soars 34% in October, hits 2-year high; here's why

The stock price of MTAR Technologies hit a two-year high at ₹2,473.95, and has more-than-doubled or zoomed 115 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,152 touched on April 7, 2025.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Image credit: PIB

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MTAR Technologies share price today

 
Shares of MTAR Technologies hit a two-year high at ₹2,473.95, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.52 per cent at 84,559 at 12:31 PM.
 
The stock price of the aerospace & defense company was quoting at its highest level since November 2023. It had hit a record high of ₹2,920 on September 11, 2023.
 
Thus far in the month of October, MTAR Technologies has outperformed the market by soaring 34 per cent. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 115 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,152 touched on April 7, 2025.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Why MTAR Technologies stock has outperformed the market?

 
On October 15, 2025, MTAR announced that it received orders worth ₹67.16 crore from an existing customer. The company said it cannot disclose the name of the customer on account of confidentiality. The orders are to be executed by June 2026.
 
In September 2025, MTAR received orders worth ₹386.06 crore in the Clean Energy Sector— fuel cells segment. The order was received from an existing customer, whose details were not mentioned. The order will be executed in phases, orders worth ₹204.86 crore will be completed up to March 2026 and orders worth ₹181.2 crore upto June 2026.

Also Read

bull markets, markets

Sagility share price skyrockets 12%, hits all-time high on healthy Q2

bull run, market rally

Why did Dilip Buildcon share price rally 6% in trade on October 30; details

Larsen & Toubro share price

L&T's growth story intact, say analysts after Q2 show; buy, sell, or hold?

stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Coal India, L&T, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Ola Electric

Dividend stocks today

Dividend stocks: Coforge, Laurus Labs, 5 others to remain in focus today

 
The company continues to strengthen its presence in the Clean Energy – Fuel Cells segment, driven by its cutting-edge product portfolio, timely execution, and cost competitiveness, despite macro challenges such as tariffs. In addition, the management expects further orders from the fuel cells segment going forward.
 
MTAR is a leading manufacturer in India’s niche precision manufacturing industry. The company is engaged in the manufacture of mission critical precision engineered systems for Clean Energy - Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel Cells, Hydro, Wind, Space and Defence sectors. 
 
The company emerged as a market leader due to its contribution to the Indian civilian nuclear power programme, Indian space programme, Indian defence, global defence as well as global clean energy sectors. The company’s clients comprise Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Bloom Energy, Andritz, GE Power, Voith, Rafael, Elbit, GKN Aerospace, IAI, and Thales among others.   ALSO READ | Sagility share price skyrockets 12%, hits all-time high on healthy Q2 
According to ICRA, MTAR is expected to maintain healthy revenue growth in FY26, supported by continued execution and robust demand across segments. Further, the growth momentum is expected to sustain in the medium term, supported by healthy orders in the pipeline from domestic and international clients. Further, the company expects to receive healthy incremental orders over the next 12 months.
 
The overall outlook for the civil nuclear segment remains highly promising. MTAR anticipates strong momentum in this division, with year-on-year growth projected in the range of 35 per cent to 40 per cent, commencing in FY27. The company in its FY25 annual report said that it expects close to ₹1,000 crore orders from Kaiga 5 & 6 and five reactors that are due for refurbishment.
 
The Government of India has set a bold export target of ₹50,000 crore by 2029, alongside a projected ₹3 trillion in total defence production by 2029–30, signaling a strong national commitment to becoming a premier exporter of defence systems This export-led transition opens significant growth opportunities for domestic manufacturers. MTAR looks forward to at least 45 per cent to 50 per cent growth YoY in this segment due ramp up in volumes with new MNC customers and addition of new products in Domestic Defence.
 

More From This Section

market crash, market fall

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 470 points, Nifty near 25,900; all sectors in red except PSBs

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares fall back following Trump's meeting with Chinese leader Xi

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Stocks to buy? HEG, Jindal Steel among 5 stocks with 18% upside potential

varun beverages

Varun Beverages to distribute 'Carlsberg' in Africa: Analysts decode impact

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

SJS zooms 101% from March low; what's driving smallcap auto part stock?

Topics : DRDO Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Defense stocks stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon