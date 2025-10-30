Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to buy? HEG, Jindal Steel among 5 stocks with 18% upside potential

Stocks to buy? HEG, Jindal Steel among 5 stocks with 18% upside potential

Technical charts suggest that HEG, Graphite India, Chennai Petro, Jindal Steel and Deepak Fertilisers can potentially rally up to 18% from here; here are the key levels to track on these 5 stocks.

Technical stock picks: HEG, Graphite India, Chennai Petroleum, Deepak Fertilisers and Jindal Steel.

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

HEG, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation, Graphite India and Jindal Steel are the 5 stocks that look strong on technical charts and can potentially rally up to 18 per cent from here.  Here's a detailed analysis on each of these 5 stocks. 

HEG

Current Price: ₹578  Likely Target: ₹660  Upside Potential: 14.2%  Support: ₹565; ₹530  Resistance: ₹600; ₹625  HEG has given a breakout on the daily chart. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹565 followed by key support placed around ₹530. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹660 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹600 and ₹625 levels. 
 
 
 

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Current Price: ₹866  Likely Target: ₹1,020  Upside Potential: 17.8%  Support: ₹810; ₹785  Resistance: ₹900; ₹950  Chennai Petroleum stock can potentially rally to ₹1,020 levels on the upside. The stock may counter interim resistance around ₹900 and ₹950 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to be positive above ₹785, with near support visible around ₹810 levels. 
 
 

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation

Current Price: ₹1,493  Likely Target: ₹1,700  Upside Potential: 13.9%  Support: ₹1,484; ₹1,415  Resistance: ₹1,515; ₹1,585; ₹1,650  Deepak Fertilisers is seen consolidating above its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹1,484 in recent days. That apart, the key momentum oscillators for the stock seem to be favourably placed, thus hinting at a likely positive bias at the counter. 
 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

