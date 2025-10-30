Stocks to buy? HEG, Jindal Steel among 5 stocks with 18% upside potential

HEG, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation, Graphite India and Jindal Steel are the 5 stocks that look strong on technical charts and can potentially rally up to 18 per cent from here. Here's a detailed analysis on each of these 5 stocks.
HEGCurrent Price: ₹578 Likely Target: ₹660 Upside Potential: 14.2% Support: ₹565; ₹530 Resistance: ₹600; ₹625 HEG has given a breakout on the daily chart. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹565 followed by key support placed around ₹530. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹660 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹600 and ₹625 levels.
Chennai Petroleum CorporationCurrent Price: ₹866 Likely Target: ₹1,020 Upside Potential: 17.8% Support: ₹810; ₹785 Resistance: ₹900; ₹950 Chennai Petroleum stock can potentially rally to ₹1,020 levels on the upside. The stock may counter interim resistance around ₹900 and ₹950 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to be positive above ₹785, with near support visible around ₹810 levels.
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals CorporationCurrent Price: ₹1,493 Likely Target: ₹1,700 Upside Potential: 13.9% Support: ₹1,484; ₹1,415 Resistance: ₹1,515; ₹1,585; ₹1,650 Deepak Fertilisers is seen consolidating above its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹1,484 in recent days. That apart, the key momentum oscillators for the stock seem to be favourably placed, thus hinting at a likely positive bias at the counter.
On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,700 levels, suggests the long-term chart. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,515, ₹1,585 and ₹1,650 levels. The trend is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,415.
Graphite IndiaCurrent Price: ₹642 Likely Target: ₹760 Upside Potential: 18.4% Support: ₹623; ₹600; ₹580 Resistance: ₹650; ₹670; ₹696; ₹730 Graphite India stock has soared nearly 15 per cent in the last three trading sessions. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹623; below which support can be anticipated at ₹600 and ₹580 levels.
On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹760 levels, if it breaks and trades consistently above ₹650. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹670, ₹696 and ₹730 levels.