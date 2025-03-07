Smallcap stock surges 56% in less than a month; zooms over 3200% in 5 years

TCPL Packaging (TCPL) share price hit a new high of Rs 4,679.70 as it rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade after the company announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art Greenfield facility near Chennai. TCPL said this strategic expansion will strengthen the company's pan-India presence and enhance its capabilities in high-quality packaging solutions.

"Dedicated to paperboard carton production, the facility improves TCPL's logistics and service capabilities, catering to the growing demand for sustainable packaging in Southern India. It marks a major milestone in the company's long-term growth strategy, enabling faster, more efficient deliveries while expanding its footprint in key industrial hubs," the company said.

TCPL is one of India's leading producers of sustainable packaging solutions for customers across industries. The company partners with customers to provide paperboard-based packaging solutions, including folding cartons, printed blanks and outers, litho-lamination, plastic cartons, blister packs, and shelf-ready packaging. TCPL has also expanded its presence in the flexible packaging industry, with capabilities to produce printed cork-tipping paper, laminates, sleeves, and wrap-around labels.

In the stock markets, the stock price of TCPL has surged 56 per cent in less-than-a-month, moving higher from a level of Rs 3,005.75 it touched on February 12, 2025. In the past five years, the market price of the smallcap company has zoomed 3,242 per cent from a level of Rs 140 it touched in March 2020.

As of December 2024, TCPL had a total of 9.1 million outstanding equity shares. Of this, the promoters held a 55.74 per cent stake. The remaining 44.03 per cent shareholding resided with resident individual shareholders (25.21 per cent), mutual funds (7.73 per cent), alternate investment funds (3.95 per cent) and corporate bodies (3.52 per cent), the December quarter shareholding pattern data showed. Marquee investors, Anil Kumar Goel (7.69 per cent) and Seema Goel (1.38 per cent), collectively, held 9.07 per cent stake in the packaging company, data shows.

Financially, in the first nine months (April to December) of the financial year 2024-25 (9MFY25), TCPL's consolidated net profit jumped 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 105.0 crore from Rs 70.70 crore in 9MFY24. The company's total revenue grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,347.90 crore in 9MFY25 from Rs 1,140.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 218.90 crore due to a favorable product mix, and continued expansion in customer base. Margins improved 37 basis points (bps) to 16.2 per cent in 9MFY25 as against 15.9 per cent in 9MFY24.

The management anticipates a favourable shift in market dynamics as demand conditions improve, suggesting strong growth in the coming quarters. TCPL has also signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement with Ventit, a pioneer and patent holder in ventilated pizza box technology.