KEC International share price pops 5% on this deal win; key details here

KEC International shares were in demand on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 5.14 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹934 per share.

What led to the jump in KEC International share price?

KEC International share price rose after the company announced that it has secured new orders of ₹1,236 crore for Civil projects in India.

The project includes high-rise residential projects in Western India from renowned real estate developers, involving the development of over 50 lacs square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities “We are delighted with the premium orders secured in our Civil business, including our largest order in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment. This marks a key milestone in our strategic foray into the premium high-rise residential segment, with buildings reaching up to G+70 storeys. These wins have significantly strengthened our Civil order book, particularly in the B&F segment and expanded our presence with the addition of two prestigious clients. With these orders, KEC is now constructing over 70 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

The company's year-to-date (Y-T-D) order intake has surpassed ₹5,500 crore, a healthy growth of ~35 per cent vis-à-vis last year, the company highlighted. KEC International Q4 results The company's profit jumped to ₹268 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹152 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24). KEC International's revenue climbed to ₹6,872 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹6,165 crore in the same quarter a year ago. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared to ₹539 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹388 crore in Q4FY24.