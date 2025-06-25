KEC International share price pops 5% on this deal win; key details here

What led to the jump in KEC International share price?
KEC International share price rose after the company announced that it has secured new orders of ₹1,236 crore for Civil projects in India.
The project includes high-rise residential projects in Western India from renowned real estate developers, involving the development of over 50 lacs square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities
“We are delighted with the premium orders secured in our Civil business, including our largest order in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment. This marks a key milestone in our strategic foray into the premium high-rise residential segment, with buildings reaching up to G+70 storeys. These wins have significantly strengthened our Civil order book, particularly in the B&F segment and expanded our presence with the addition of two prestigious clients. With these orders, KEC is now constructing over 70 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.