Solex Energy up 4% on NSE's approval to migrate to main board platform

Solex Energy shares rose 3.7 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), logging an intraday high at ₹1,717.95 per share. At 10:44 AM, Solex Energy’s share price was trading 2.56 per cent higher at ₹1,699 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 82,136.45.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,837.5 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,786.7 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹630.9 per share.

Why were investors rushing to buy Solex Energy shares?

The buying on the counter came after the company announced it had received NSE’s approval to migrate equity shares from the NSE EMERGE Platform to the main board platform of NSE.

“Pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has received the Listing Approval from National Stock Exchange of India Limited vide letter dated October 06, 2025, for migration of the Company’s equity shares from the NSE EMERGE Platform to the Main Board platform of NSE,” the filing read. The filing added: Accordingly, the equity shares of the company shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Main Board of NSE with effect from October 8, 2025, as per the terms mentioned in the said approval letter.