Spinaroo Commercial IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment: The basis of the allotment of shares for Spirnaroo Commercial is expected to be finalised today, Friday 4, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Spinaroo Commercial, which closed its three-day subscription window on Thursday, April 3, received a muted response from investors as the issue was oversubscribed by around 1.49 times.

After the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Cameo Corporate Services, the issue registrar. On the other hand, investors can follow the direct links below to check the Retaggio Industries IPO allotment status online:

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment status on BSE:

Check Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services:

Spinaroo Commercial IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Spinaroo Commercial were trading flat at ₹51 per share in the grey markets on Thursday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Spinaroo Commercial IPO stands at nil as of Friday, April 4, 2025.

Spinaroo Commercial IPO details

Spinaroo Commercial aims to raise ₹10.17 crore through the public issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 1.99 million equity shares.

The SME IPO opened for subscription on March 28, 2025, and closed on April 3, 2025. Spinaroo Commercial shares will be listed on BSE SME tentatively on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The company has fixed the price at ₹51 per share.

Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar of the issue. Finshore Management Services is the book-running lead manager.

According to the Red herring prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹7.12 crore to meet working capital requirements and ₹2 crore for general corporate purposes.

About Spinaroo Commercial

Incorporated in August 2012, Spinaroo Commercial manufactures aluminium foil containers, aluminium home foil, paper cups, paper plates, paper bowls, and semi-processed materials for paper cups, including paper coating, printing and blanking. The company also offers a range of paper cup-related machinery, such as high-speed paper cup-making machines, flexo printing machines, and automatic roll die-cutting machines, providing comprehensive end-to-end support. It operates two manufacturing facilities, both located within the Jalan Industrial Complex.

According to DRHP, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹41.2 crore in FY24, down 22.5 per cent from ₹53.2 crore reported in fiscal year 2022-23. It reported a net profit of ₹1.4 crore in FY24, up 50.54 per cent from ₹0.61 crore in the previous fiscal.