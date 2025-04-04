Dee Development share price up 3% on securing orders worth Rs 55-crore

Dee Development share price: Dee Development Engineers (Dee Development) shares were buzzing in early trade, on Friday, April 4, 2025, as the stock rose as much as 3.14 per cent to hit an intraday high of 262.40 per share.

However, at 10:15 AM, Dee Development shares were off highs, and were trading 0.43 per cent lower at Rs 253.30. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.93 per cent lower at 75,586.64 levels.

The initial uptick in the Dee Development share price came after the company revealed that it has bagged an order worth Rs 55 crore.

In an exchange filing, Dee Development said, “We would like to inform you that the company has bagged a purchase order from a new customer, the name of which cannot be disclosed due to commercial issue.”

Under the terms of the order, Dee Development will work towards the supply of pre-fabricated carbon, alloy and stainless-steel piping items for thermal power station.

The order is expected to be executed by 7-12 months, Dee Development said.

Dee Development IPO listing

Dee Development Engineers made a strong debut on the stock market on June 26, 2024, with its shares listing at Rs 339 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a 67 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 203.

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 325, reflecting a 60% rise from its issue price.

About Dee Development

Founded in 1988, Dee Development Engineers is an engineering company specialising in providing process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals, and other process sectors. The company offers comprehensive services that include engineering, procurement, and manufacturing.

Dee Development Engineers manufactures and supplies a wide range of piping products, including high-pressure piping systems, piping spools, high-frequency induction pipe bends, longitudinally submerged arc welding pipes, industrial pipe fittings, pressure vessels, industrial stacks, modular skids, and various accessories like boiler superheater coils, de-superheaters, and other customised components.

The company operates seven manufacturing facilities across Palwal (Haryana), Anjar (Gujarat), Barmer (Rajasthan), Numaligarh (Assam), and Bangkok (Thailand), with three of these facilities located in Palwal, Haryana.

The market capitalisation of Dee Development is Rs 1,749.14 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.