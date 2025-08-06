Sri Lotus debuts at 19% premium: Analysts share post-listing strategy

Sri Lotus Developers IPO listing today: Shares of Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer Sri Lotus Developers made a solid debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The company's shares opened at ₹178 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 18.6 per cent over the issue price of ₹150. After the listing, the stock jumped over 25 per cent from the listing price to ₹190.

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹179.1, up 19.4 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹188, up 25 per cent from the listing price.

The listing price of Sri Lotus Developers was in-line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Sri Lotus Developers were trading at ₹177, up ₹27 or 18 per cent from the issue price of ₹150, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Sri Lotus Developers: Should yoy buy, sell or hold? Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for Research at Mehta Equities said that despite prevailing market volatility, Sri Lotus Developers listed broadly in line with the expectations, supported by robust subscription and listing demand - a clear reflection of investor confidence in the company’s focused strategy and niche positioning in the premium real estate segment. "We believe Sri Lotus is well-positioned to capitalize on structural growth drivers in Mumbai’s high-value residential market, backed by its strong execution capabilities and luxury-focused development pipeline. From an investment standpoint, we recommend allotted investors to 'Hold' the stock for the long term to benefit from the premium housing growth story," he said.

However, for non-allotted investors, a 'Wait and Watch' stance is prudent, as any post-listing corrections may offer a more attractive entry point, according to Tapse. On the other hand, Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart recommended investors to book partial profits around ₹178–180 while retaining some shares for further upside. "A stop-loss around ₹150–155 (close to issue price) could help manage downside risk", she added. Sri Lotus Developers IPO details Sri Lotus Developers IPO received a solid response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 69.14 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 163.9 times, the Sri Lotus Developers portion was subscribed 57.71 times, and the retail investors at 20.28 times.