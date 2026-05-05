Analyst bets on stability after election verdict, but flag global risks

Economists also highlighted that a stronger political mandate could marginally ease concerns around India’s risk premium, particularly at a time when global uncertainties remain elevated.
According to Nomura, the verdict could support investor sentiment, though it flagged potential policy moves on fuel pricing as a key monitorable.
“The strengthening of BJP’s political foothold may reduce India’s political risk premium at the margin, especially amid the energy shock. Markets are wary of the prospects of hikes in petrol and diesel prices now that the state elections are over. However, this is not a done deal yet, in our view,” said Sonal Varma, chief economist, India and Asia ex-Japan, Nomura.