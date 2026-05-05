Analyst bets on stability after election verdict, but flag global risks

“Beyond the election results, markets eye the likelihood of an increase in the domestic retail fuel prices, as Brent prices stay stubbornly above $100/bl. Pump prices were last raised in March 2022, followed by excise cuts in May 2022 and another price reduction in March 2024. INR asset markets are still beholden to global developments, especially absence of concrete progress in the US-Iran negotiations and delay in reopening of the SOH. USDINR was back up towards the 95 handle this week, on the back of persistent foreign portfolio outflows from the equity market (-$5 bn this FY and -$0.7 bn from debt) and we expect further upside given the unfavourable risk backdrop. Press reports cited ongoing discussions within the central bank to boost FX buffers and draw inflows, including a facility to attract non-resident inflows and removal of withholding tax on offshore bond investors. A double whammy for inflation by way of impending El Nino risk and consequent impact on this year’s summer monsoon is also a concern. The next forecast update by the meteorological agency will be watched with interest. Benchmark bond yields are also expected to stay bid as markets price in tightening moves and risks to the fiscal outlook on account of higher subsidies.”