Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Wednesday, August 27?

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Wednesday, August 27?

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regional holiday calendar, banks will be closed in certain regions of India on Wednesday, August 27 in observance of the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi

Bank holidays in Ganesh Chaturthi

Bank holidays in Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank Holiday Today in August 2025: In accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2025 holiday calendar, public-sector banks (PSBs) and private banking institutions will be closed today in certain parts of India as we begin the 10-day celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, on Wednesday, August 27.
 
In addition to the required weekly days off on the second Saturday and Sunday of every month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sets bank holidays in India under the Negotiable Instruments Act. 
 
These holidays include RTGS holidays as well as various regional and national holidays. The RBI calendar for 2025 shows that there will be 15 bank holidays in August of that year.
 

Bank holiday today: Region-Wise List (Ganesh Chaturthi 2025)

Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada will be closed on August 27, 2025, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day Hindu holiday commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha. Other banks across the nation will carry on with business as usual.
 
According to Drikpanchang, Ganesh Chaturthi, which is devoted to Lord Ganesh, the god of knowledge, wealth, and good fortune, would start on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, and end on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with Ganesh Visarjan. 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi extends Ganesh Chaturthi greetings, prays for well-being of all

NSE

Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed today for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Aug 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When is Ganpati and will schools be closed?

Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why the festival celebrated for 10 days? Know more

Next bank holiday 2025 in August

For the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai, an agricultural festival primarily observed by the people of Western Odisha in India to welcome the fresh rice of the season, banks in Odisha and Goa will be closed on Thursday, August 28. In order to commemorate these celebrations, banks in Odisha and Goa will be closed for two days in a row, including Wednesday and Thursday.
 
In many places, banks are usually closed for regional, national, and religious holidays. Aside from the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month, they are also closed on weekends. According to the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the issue of checks and promissory notes, bank holidays are listed in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) yearly holiday calendar. Transactions using these instruments are therefore prohibited on certain days. 

Banking services in bank holidays 2025?

It is crucial to note that crucial financial services would continue to be accessible via digital and self-service platforms even if bank branches in Gangtok, Sikkim, were to physically close:
 
    • For bill payment, balance inquiries, and money transfers, use mobile and online banking.
    • RTGS and NEFT services (based on operating windows)
    • Card Transactions and ATM Withdrawals
    • Demand drafts, chequebooks, and account-related services can all be requested online.
    • For uninterrupted service, customers are encouraged to use online banking and schedule in-branch visits around the holiday.

Know more about Ganesh Chaturthi

The elephant god Lord Ganesh, who is revered for his wisdom, wealth, and good fortune, was born on this day, which is known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Throughout India, Hindus celebrate this 10-day Hindu holiday, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, with Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana being the most prominent states. 
 

More From This Section

government bond, bond market

Govt bonds recover all losses on short covering; SDL yields surgepremium

SBI Card

SBI Card, Flipkart launch co-branded credit card for seamless shopping

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

UPI goes global: Cross-border transactions grow 20-fold in a yearpremium

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI and C S Setty, Chairman, IBA & Chairman, SBI during a 'FIBAC 2025' - Charting New Frontiers two days annual banking conference in Mumbai on Monday 25th Aug, 2025 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

India Inc meeting capex need with own cash, says SBI chief C S Setty

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank

We don't get a penny for UPI infra: Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhrypremium

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations Ganpati

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesIndore Meat Sale BanGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactMangal Electrical IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon