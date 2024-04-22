Stock Market LIVE: Global cues suggest a positive start for Indian bourses; HDFC Bank, Wipro eyed

Stock market live on Monday, April 18: The Indian bourses are looking at a positive start to the week on Monday tracking global cues. The Gift Nifty, too, suggests a gap-up start as it was quoting 114 points higher against the Nifty 50 futures at 22,242.

Asian markets were trading in green on Monday morning with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.49 per cent, while broad based Topix increased by 1.23 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi soared by 0.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shot up by 1.18 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, too jumped 2.29 per cent.

In the US, however, indices closed mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 declining 0.88 per cent, and Nasdaq Composite falling 2.05 per cent. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.56 per cent

Brent crude was down 0.73 per cent, trading at $86.65 per bbl.

Stocks to watch:

HDFC Bank: Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported 37.1 per cent growth in net profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 to Rs 16,512 crore, as compared to Rs 12,047 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter grew by 24.5 per cent to Rs 29,080 crore.

Wipro: Bengaluru-based IT services major Wipro posted a net profit of Rs 2,835 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, down nearly 8 per cent from a year ago. Revenue for the March quarter declined 4.2 per cent from the year-ago period to Rs 22,208 crore.

Jio Financial Services: Jio Financial Services on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 311 crore for the January-March quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24), up 6 per cent from Rs 294 crore reported during the December quarter. Consolidated revenue came in at Rs 418 crore, 0.9 per cent higher from Rs 414 crore reported in the previous quarter.