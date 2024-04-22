Stock Market LIVE: Global cues suggest a positive start for Indian bourses; HDFC Bank, Wipro eyed
Stock market live on April, 22: The Gift Nifty suggests a gap-up start as it quoted 114 points higher than the Nifty 50 futures at 22,242
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market live on Monday, April 18: The Indian bourses are looking at a positive start to the week on Monday tracking global cues. The Gift Nifty, too, suggests a gap-up start as it was quoting 114 points higher against the Nifty 50 futures at 22,242.
Asian markets were trading in green on Monday morning with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.49 per cent, while broad based Topix increased by 1.23 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi soared by 0.59 per cent.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shot up by 1.18 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, too jumped 2.29 per cent.
In the US, however, indices closed mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 declining 0.88 per cent, and Nasdaq Composite falling 2.05 per cent. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.56 per cent
Brent crude was down 0.73 per cent, trading at $86.65 per bbl.
Stocks to watch:
HDFC Bank: Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported 37.1 per cent growth in net profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 to Rs 16,512 crore, as compared to Rs 12,047 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.
Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter grew by 24.5 per cent to Rs 29,080 crore.
Wipro: Bengaluru-based IT services major Wipro posted a net profit of Rs 2,835 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, down nearly 8 per cent from a year ago. Revenue for the March quarter declined 4.2 per cent from the year-ago period to Rs 22,208 crore.
Jio Financial Services: Jio Financial Services on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 311 crore for the January-March quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24), up 6 per cent from Rs 294 crore reported during the December quarter. Consolidated revenue came in at Rs 418 crore, 0.9 per cent higher from Rs 414 crore reported in the previous quarter.
The Nifty 50 Index, currently trading at 22,147.00, has experienced a notable correction of approximately 1000 points in the near term. However, it has also shown signs of recovery, rebounding more than 350 points from its recent lows. Despite this, the index closed the week with a negative return of 1.65 per cent.
From a technical perspective, the chart pattern suggests that the bullish trend remains intact as long as the index does not breach the crucial support level of 21,700 on a closing basis. However, analysing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on weekly charts reveals a bearish signal, characterised by a pattern of lower tops and lower bottoms. Read more
Weekly charts reveal a bearish trend for Nifty 50: Here's how to trade
Nifty 50 Index
Q4FY24 results on April 22: Reliance Industries, Rallis India, Mahindra Logistics, Hatsun Agro Product, and Tejas Networks will announce their March quarter earnings on Monday, April 22, 2024.
In a Bloomberg poll, 12 analysts estimated RIL’s consolidated revenue at Rs 2.35 trillion and six analysts estimated net income adjusted at Rs 19,873 crore. READ PREVIEW HERE
HDFC Bank: The private sector lender reported 37.1 per cent growth in net profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 to Rs 16,512 crore. Net interest income, meanwhile, grew by 24.5 per cent to Rs 29,080 crore while core net interest margin was at 3.44 per cent on total assets, and 3.63 per cent based on interest earning assets.
Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 74,230, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 86,400
The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,230, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,400.
The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,040. Read more
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 7:25 AM IST