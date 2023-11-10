Stock market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; ESAF SFB lists at 20% premium

Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic equities were on a backfoot on Friday as hawkish statement by the US Fed chair, Jerome Powell, overnight hit sentiment. The S&P BSE Sense fell 224 points to 64,608 levels, while the Nifty50 opened below 19,350 levels, down 53 points.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index dropped 0.4 per cent, but the BSE Smallcap index added 0.11 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Muthoot Finance tumbled 7 per cent after the lender's net non-performing assets increased in Q2FY24, while margins contratced sharply.
Piramal Enterprises shares dropped 4.5 per cent even as the company turned back to black with a net profit of Rs 48 crore in Q2FY24 quarter as compared to a net loss of Rs 1,536 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Campus Activewear hit a new low of Rs 237.70, as they slipped 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a sharp 97.8 per cent decline in its profit after tax at Rs 0.30 crore in September 2023. READ MORE
Among sectors, the Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, Media, Pharma, and PSU bank indices fell between 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent. The Nifty Metal index was the only gainer, up 0.02 per cent.
Q2 consolidated net profit grew 8 per cent to Rs 136.12 crore from last year. Total income was up 9.6 per cent YoY at Rs 735.90 crore
GR Infra slips 4%; profit down 25% YoY in Q2
Q2 net profit dropped 25 per cent to Rs 123.27 crore YoY. Total income declined 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,635.19 crore.
Engineers India up 4% as Q2 profit rises 20% YoY
Q2 net profit rose 20 per cent to Rs 102.20 crore YoY. Total income, however, was down 3 per cent YoY at Rs 823.85 crore.
Cartrade jumps 10% on Q2 profit boost
CarTrade Technologies reported a 132% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 12.96 crore in Q2.
Zee Ent dips 1% post Q2 results
Q2 net profit rose 8.9 cent to Rs 122.96 crore for Q2 from a year ago. Total income grew 23 per cent YoY to Rs 2,509.27 crore.
Piramal Enterprises drops 5%; NII down 10% in Q2
Posted a net profit of Rs 48 crore for Q2FY24 quarter as compared to a net loss of Rs 1,536 crore in the year-ago period. Net Interest Income (NII), however, was down 9.5 per cent YoY at Rs 750 crore.
Nifty Realty only gainer among sectors
SmallCaps firmly outperform in weak market
M&M, Dr Reddy, Titan top frontline drags
ONGC, Adani Ent, Apollo additional winners on Nifty
Heatmap: Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, TaMo only stocks in green on Sensex
Opening Bell: Nifty retreats to 19,350
Opening Bell: Sensex starts 200 points down
Pre-Open: Nifty off to start in red
Pre-Open: Sensex to start lower
Currency Alert: Rupee opens flat at 83.28/$
Dhanteras 2023 :: Gold once again glitters with the double-digit returns, shows data
This year, only the domestic smallcaps, mid-caps and US equities have fared better than gold. Last year, gold was the best-performing asset class with returns close to 15 per cent even as most domestic equity indices delivered less than 5 per cent. An analysis done by Axis Securities shows that gold has been among the top-four performers in the past six years, barring 2021 when it fell 4 per cent amid strong appetite for risky assets. READ MORE
WATCH :: How will markets play out in Samvat 2080?
Q2 Results: 3M India, Biocon, Fortis Healthcare, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindalco, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Oil Exploration, HUDCO, Igarshi Motors, Kothari Products, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, MTNL, ONGC, PTC India, RCF, SAIL, Sundaram Brakes, Sun Tv, Tata Chemicals, TNPL and Zuari Industries are among the notable companies scheduled to report September quarter earnings today.
Tata Motors: Moody's has upgraded Tata Motors corporate family rating (CFR) from ‘B1’ to ‘Ba3’, reflecting continued improvement in the company’s credit profile. The ratings agency also upgraded Jaguar Land Rover Automotive CFR to ‘Ba3’ from ‘B1’. READ MORE
F&O Trading: Adopt Bull Spread strategy on Apollo Hospitals
>> Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 28-July and 29-Sept 2023
>> RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily and weekly chart, indicating strength in the stock. READ MORE