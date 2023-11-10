Stock market LIVE: Powell's hawkish comment shake investors; Asia slides

Stock market LIVE updates: Asian indices retreated Friday morning after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled more work may be needed to bring down inflation.



At 7:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures were down 100 points at 19,385.



Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.88 per cent, South Korea's Kospi traded 0.95 per cent lower, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.49 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 1.6 per cent.



Speaking at an International Monetary Fund event, Powell said Thursday that he and his fellow policymakers are encouraged by the slowing pace of inflation but are unsure whether they've done enough to keep the momentum going.



More work, he said, could be ahead in the battle against high prices.



Overnight, Wall Street's S&P 500 fell 0.81 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.94 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.65 per cent.



New Listing

ESAF Small Finance Bank shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Friday at an issue price of Rs 60.



Stocks to Watch

Q2FY24 results today: LIC, M&M, ONGC, Coal India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindalco, SAIL, Ipca Labs, Biocon, Tata Chemicals, and Hudco are among the notable companies scheduled to report September quarter results today.



Tata Motors: Moody's Investors Service upgraded the company's rating from B1 to Ba3.



Blue Jet Healthcare: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board issued closure direction for Mahad MIDC unit under water and air pollution laws.