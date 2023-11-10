Sensex (0.05%)
64862.87 + 30.67
Nifty (0.04%)
19403.50 + 8.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.30%)
6214.85 + 18.40
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40609.75 + 72.10
Nifty Bank (0.19%)
43765.50 + 81.90
Heatmap

Oil set for third weekly decline as Middle East conflict concerns ebb

The three weeks of declines are the longest weekly losing streak for both contracts since a four-week drop from mid-April to early May.

Oil imports, Crude oil

Brent futures are down 5.7% this week while WTI has declined 5.9% since last week. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oil prices were up slightly on Friday but are set to fall for a third week as concerns of supply disruptions from the Israel-Hamas conflict have ebbed, allowing demand worries to reassert themselves.
Brent crude futures for January were up 40 cents, or 0.5%, at $80.41 a barrel at 0729 GMT, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $76.04, up 30 cents, or 0.4%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Brent futures are down 5.7% this week while WTI has declined 5.9% since last week. The three weeks of declines are the longest weekly losing streak for both contracts since a four-week drop from mid-April to early May.
"The threat of disruptions to supplies from the Middle East continues to fall," ANZ Research said in a note on Friday.
"The conflict remains well contained within Gaza, despite concerns it would escalate as neighbouring Arab nations show their displeasure."
The White House said on Thursday that Israel had agreed to pause military operations in parts of north Gaza for four hours a day, though there was no sign of a complete let-up.
The sense supply disruptions from the Israel-Hamas conflict are easing is occurring as concerns around demand, especially from China, the world's largest oil importer, are rising.
Weak Chinese economic data this week increased worries of faltering demand. Additionally, refiners in China, the largest buyer of crude oil from the world's largest exporter Saudi Arabia, asked for less supply from Saudi Arabia for December.
However, analysts at Citi said in a note on Thursday it expected the downward pressure to ease and prices to recover after falling to their lowest since July earlier this week.
"We expect prices to consolidate, and we maintain our near-term price forecasts with support expected to come from refinery maintenance easing and a shift in the risk-reward for investors following the recent sell-off," Citi said.
"Indeed upside risks abound from current levels, the potential for (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) to look to act to defend prices, while supply risks in the Middle East remain elevated.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Here is why Pakistan's citizens are unable to get their passports on time

US likely to press India on countering China more in Asian waterways

50,000 Palestinians moved to southern Gaza via corridor set up by Israel

China's biggest commercial lender ICBC's US unit hit by ransomware attack

Canada foreign minister 'confident' row with India will be resolved

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Oil prices slip Saudi Arabia Israel-Palestine israel Hamas

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon