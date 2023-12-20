Sensex (    %)
                        
At Rs 3.79 trn, PSU capex hits 52% of budget target by September end

Capital expenditure by central public sector enterprises touched about 52 per cent of the Budget target at Rs 3.79 lakh crore in the first half of current fiscal, the finance ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

Capital expenditure by central public sector enterprises touched about 52 per cent of the Budget target at Rs 3.79 lakh crore in the first half of current fiscal, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
This is higher than the capex by CPSEs in the April-September period of last fiscal. In the first half of previous fiscal, the figure stood at Rs 2.85 lakh crore or 43 per cent of Budget estimates for 2022-23 fiscal.
"Capital Expenditure #CAPEX targets by Central Public Sector Enterprises #CPSEs on track with 51.71% of target achieved till September 2023," the finance ministry said in a post on X.
Against estimated expenditure of Rs 7.33 lakh crore for full 2023-24, Rs 3.79 lakh crore (approx.) achieved i.e. about 51.71 per cent as on 30th September, 2023, it said.
The full year capex by CPSEs was estimated at Rs 6.62 lakh crore in 2022-23 fiscal.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

