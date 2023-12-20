Stock Market LIVE: Nifty likely to open higher; DOMS, India Shelter to list
Stock market Update on Wednesday December 20: DOMS and India Shelter Home will be in focus as they mark their debut on the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on December 20, 2023: Equity benchmark indices seem poised to extend the year-end rally as global cues continue to remain encouraging.
At 08:40 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 21,607, suggesting a likely gap-up of around 75-odd points on the Nifty 50. The NSE benchmark has rallied 6.5 per cent so far this month.
Brokerage firm, HDFC Securities in their market outlook for 2024, expect another 8-10 per cent gain on the benchmark indices in 2024. READ MORE
Today, among individual shares, DOMS and India Shelter Home will be in focus as they mark their debut on the bourses.
Meanwhile, overnight the US markets ended with near the highs of the day, with gains of up to 0.7 per cent as the Fed rate-cut hope rally continued. Dow Jones scaled fresh a peak, while the S&P 500 is now withing 1 per cent of a new all-time high.
Brent Crude Oil extended its up move, and now quoted over $79 per barrel.
Among key markets in Asia, Nikkei was up 1.7 per cent, Hang Seng 1.25 per cent, Kospi 1 per cent, and ASX 200 0.5 per cent.
That apart, the People's Bank of China held its one-year loan prime rate at 3.45 per cent, while the five-year benchmark loan rate was unchanged at 4.2 per cent.
8:51 AM
Do IT stocks have more steam left?
IT stocks have been at the centre of Dalal Street chatter since the US Fed meeting last week. It raised hopes of lower macro uncertainty in 2024 with three rate cuts. Here’s an outlook for the stocks. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Vedanta board approves raising of Rs 3,400 cr NCD for refinancing purposes
These would be secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, NCDs of face value Rs 1,00,000/- each aggregating upto Rs 3,400 crore in one or more tranches, the company said. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Public should be aware of SpiceJet's inability to pay dues, says Delhi HC
Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the low-cost carrier SpiceJet to make a payment of $450,000 to two engine lessors by January 3 to settle its outstanding dues. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Inflationary pressures to continue in short-medium term: Jubilant Foods
Jubilant Foodworks is rebranding Domino's and now has a new tagline, "It happens only with pizza" as it looks to tap the younger audience. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Here's how govt's PLI scheme is fuelling Dixon Technologies' global dreams
The pace of activity will only increase. Last week Dixon won a similar contract from Lenovo, the Chinese personal computer maker and the third largest information technology hardware brand in India. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Indian equity market excelled despite other economies struggling: SA's Satrix
It has been four stellar years of growth for the Indian equity market despite a global pandemic and various regional instabilities plaguing other emerging economies during this time, Satrix said. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stocks to Watch: SpiceJet, Embassy REIT, BPCL, Nippon AMC, DOMS, Varun Beverages
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start higher on Wednesday, tracking strength across global markets despite an uptick in crude oil to $80 as oil giants divert their routes in the Red Sea, where Yemen's Houthis are targeting commercial vessels. READ MORE
8:16 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes atop 21,600; suggests an opening gap of 75-odd points
8:11 AM
Nifty50 trend bullish; Nocil, GSFC top technical calls for December 20
Nifty continues to remain in bullish trend and holding longs with trailing stoploss is the ideal strategy. 5 days EMA is placed near 21,300 and same is expected to act as a support going forward. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Nifty IT, Nifty Auto: Charts signal pullback; Check levels to keep on radar
As per Ravi Nathani, prevailing indications suggest a higher likelihood of a downward trigger in Nifty Auto given the negative bias in the technical indicators. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Donald Trump ineligible to serve as US prez, says Colorado Supreme Court
Colorado's Supreme Court issued the ruling, barring Trump from the state's primary ballot, but stayed the decision to allow the former president to appeal, which his campaign said he plans to do. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Up & down the job rollercoaster: Highs for aviation & pharma, lows for IT
The game flipped in the second half of 2022, and in 2023, it has decisively turned in the favour of employers - more talent is now chasing fewer active IT jobs. READ MORE
7:51 AM
ALERT:: China leaves key rates unchanged
The People's Bank of China as expected left its one-year loan rate untouched at 3.45 per cent, while the five-year benchmark loan rate was unchanged at 4.2 per cent.
7:45 AM
RBI issues advisory to banks, financial cos to curb evergreening via AIFs
In the middle of concerns about the circumvention of regulations by alternative investment funds (AIFs), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued an advisory on Tuesday to banks and financial companies to curb the evergreening of loans and misuse of the AIF route. READ MORE
7:41 AM
Asian Market Update:: Nikkei soars over 1.5%; Hang Seng, Kospi 1%
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:33 AM
ALERT:: Yen slumps versus USD after BoJ governor pushes back on rate-hike bets
The yen slumped versus the dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda pushed back against bets for a near-term interest rate hike, saying it’s difficult to lay out a plan for an exit.
The currency had tumbled to this year’s weakest level of 151.91 in November.
- Bloomberg
7:27 AM
IMF cautions India on govt debt vulnerabilities, Centre disagrees
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Tuesday that India’s general government debt could exceed 100 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the medium term. It also cautioned that long-term debt sustainability risks are high due to the significant investment required to meet India’s climate change mitigation targets. READ MORE
7:23 AM
Red Sea chaos has shippers bracing for weeks without key trade route
So shippers are sending vessels the long way around Africa, adding $1 million in costs - and seven to 10 days - to each voyage. Oil prices are creeping higher. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Commodity Update:: Brent Crude Oil tops $79-level
Source: Investing.com
7:14 AM
Commodity Update:: Gold futures consolidate around $2,050 level
Source: Investing.com
First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 7:10 AM IST