Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty likely to open higher; DOMS, India Shelter to list

Stock market Update on Wednesday December 20: DOMS and India Shelter Home will be in focus as they mark their debut on the bourses.

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock market updates on December 20, 2023: Equity benchmark indices seem poised to extend the year-end rally as global cues continue to remain encouraging. 

At 08:40 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 21,607, suggesting a likely gap-up of around 75-odd points on the Nifty 50. The NSE benchmark has rallied 6.5 per cent so far this month. 

Brokerage firm, HDFC Securities in their market outlook for 2024, expect another 8-10 per cent gain on the benchmark indices in 2024. READ MORE

Today, among individual shares, DOMS and India Shelter Home will be in focus as they mark their debut on the bourses.

Meanwhile, overnight the US markets ended with near the highs of the day, with gains of up to 0.7 per cent as the Fed rate-cut hope rally continued. Dow Jones scaled fresh a peak, while the S&P 500 is now withing 1 per cent of a new all-time high.
 
Brent Crude Oil extended its up move, and now quoted over $79 per barrel.

That apart, the People's Bank of China held its one-year loan prime rate at 3.45 per cent, while the five-year benchmark loan rate was unchanged at 4.2 per cent.

Among key markets in Asia, Nikkei was up 1.7 per cent, Hang Seng 1.25 per cent, Kospi 1 per cent, and ASX 200 0.5 per cent.
 

 

8:51 AM

Do IT stocks have more steam left?

IT stocks have been at the centre of Dalal Street chatter since the US Fed meeting last week. It raised hopes of lower macro uncertainty in 2024 with three rate cuts. Here’s an outlook for the stocks. READ MORE

TCS, Wipro, Infosys, IT Companies

8:46 AM

Vedanta board approves raising of Rs 3,400 cr NCD for refinancing purposes

These would be secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, NCDs of face value Rs 1,00,000/- each aggregating upto Rs 3,400 crore in one or more tranches, the company said. READ MORE

Photo: Bloomberg
8:41 AM

Public should be aware of SpiceJet's inability to pay dues, says Delhi HC

Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the low-cost carrier SpiceJet to make a payment of $450,000 to two engine lessors by January 3 to settle its outstanding dues. READ MORE

Delhi High Court

8:36 AM

Inflationary pressures to continue in short-medium term: Jubilant Foods

Jubilant Foodworks is rebranding Domino's and now has a new tagline, "It happens only with pizza" as it looks to tap the younger audience. READ MORE

Jubilant, Dominos
8:31 AM

Here's how govt's PLI scheme is fuelling Dixon Technologies' global dreams

The pace of activity will only increase. Last week Dixon won a similar contract from Lenovo, the Chinese personal computer maker and the third largest information technology hardware brand in India. READ MORE

Dixon Technologies

8:26 AM

Indian equity market excelled despite other economies struggling: SA's Satrix

It has been four stellar years of growth for the Indian equity market despite a global pandemic and various regional instabilities plaguing other emerging economies during this time, Satrix said. READ MORE

Photo: Bloomberg
8:21 AM

Stocks to Watch: SpiceJet, Embassy REIT, BPCL, Nippon AMC, DOMS, Varun Beverages

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to start higher on Wednesday, tracking strength across global markets despite an uptick in crude oil to $80 as oil giants divert their routes in the Red Sea, where Yemen's Houthis are targeting commercial vessels.  READ MORE

BSE, stock market, sensex

8:16 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes atop 21,600; suggests an opening gap of 75-odd points

chart
8:11 AM

Nifty50 trend bullish; Nocil, GSFC top technical calls for December 20

Nifty continues to remain in bullish trend and holding longs with trailing stoploss is the ideal strategy. 5 days EMA is placed near 21,300 and same is expected to act as a support going forward. READ MORE

NSE, Stock market
 
8:06 AM

Nifty IT, Nifty Auto: Charts signal pullback; Check levels to keep on radar

As per Ravi Nathani, prevailing indications suggest a higher likelihood of a downward trigger in Nifty Auto given the negative bias in the technical indicators. READ MORE

Technical Analysis
8:01 AM

Donald Trump ineligible to serve as US prez, says Colorado Supreme Court

Colorado's Supreme Court issued the ruling, barring Trump from the state's primary ballot, but stayed the decision to allow the former president to appeal, which his campaign said he plans to do. READ MORE

Donald Trump
7:57 AM

Up & down the job rollercoaster: Highs for aviation & pharma, lows for IT

The game flipped in the second half of 2022, and in 2023, it has decisively turned in the favour of employers - more talent is now chasing fewer active IT jobs. READ MORE

jobs, job opening, hiring, job
7:51 AM

ALERT:: China leaves key rates unchanged

The People's Bank of China as expected left its one-year loan rate untouched at 3.45 per cent, while the five-year benchmark loan rate was unchanged at 4.2 per cent.

The PBOC also repeated the Politburo’s late July request to “coordinate macro policies for this year and next year.” (Photo: Bloomberg)
7:45 AM

RBI issues advisory to banks, financial cos to curb evergreening via AIFs

In the middle of concerns about the circumvention of regulations by alternative investment funds (AIFs), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued an advisory on Tuesday to banks and financial companies to curb the evergreening of loans and misuse of the AIF route. READ MORE

RBI

7:41 AM

Asian Market Update:: Nikkei soars over 1.5%; Hang Seng, Kospi 1%

chart
Source: Yahoo Finance

7:33 AM

ALERT:: Yen slumps versus USD after BoJ governor pushes back on rate-hike bets

The yen slumped versus the dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda pushed back against bets for a near-term interest rate hike, saying it’s difficult to lay out a plan for an exit.
 
The currency had tumbled to this year’s weakest level of 151.91 in November.
 
- Bloomberg
7:27 AM

IMF cautions India on govt debt vulnerabilities, Centre disagrees

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Tuesday that India’s general government debt could exceed 100 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the medium term. It also cautioned that long-term debt sustainability risks are high due to the significant investment required to meet India’s climate change mitigation targets. READ MORE

Photo: Bloomberg
7:23 AM

Red Sea chaos has shippers bracing for weeks without key trade route

So shippers are sending vessels the long way around Africa, adding $1 million in costs - and seven to 10 days - to each voyage. Oil prices are creeping higher. READ MORE

Phase 2 of MALABAR-21 kicks off in Bay of Bengal between navies of Indian Navy, US Navy (USN), Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and Royal Australian Navy (RAN): Spokesperson, Indian Navy
 
7:19 AM

Commodity Update:: Brent Crude Oil tops $79-level

chart
Source: Investing.com

7:14 AM

Commodity Update:: Gold futures consolidate around $2,050 level

chart
Source: Investing.com

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty stock market trading NSE listing share market BSE NSE Indian equity markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon