Stock Market LIVE: Nifty likely to open higher; DOMS, India Shelter to list

Stock market updates on December 20, 2023: Equity benchmark indices seem poised to extend the year-end rally as global cues continue to remain encouraging.

At 08:40 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 21,607, suggesting a likely gap-up of around 75-odd points on the Nifty 50. The NSE benchmark has rallied 6.5 per cent so far this month.

Brokerage firm, HDFC Securities in their market outlook for 2024, expect another 8-10 per cent gain on the benchmark indices in 2024. READ MORE

Today, among individual shares, DOMS and India Shelter Home will be in focus as they mark their debut on the bourses.

Meanwhile, overnight the US markets ended with near the highs of the day, with gains of up to 0.7 per cent as the Fed rate-cut hope rally continued. Dow Jones scaled fresh a peak, while the S&P 500 is now withing 1 per cent of a new all-time high.

