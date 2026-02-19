BL Kashyap and Sons shares jumped 8.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹54.55 per share. At 9:40 AM, BL Kashyap’s share price was trading 5.73 per cent higher at ₹53.16 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 83,660.29.

The stock rose after the company informed stock exchanges that it had secured a work order worth ₹300 crore (excluding goods and services tax (GST)) from CRC Greens Private Limited.

In its regulatory filing, the company said the contract is for the construction and supervision of civil structural works for a group housing project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is expected to be executed over around 42 months, the company said.

ALSO READ | BGR Energy Systems shares drop 4% after ₹634-crore VAT dues settlement BL Kashyap added that the letter of intent (LoI) was received and accepted on February 17, 2026. The company also clarified that it has no promoter/promoter group interest in the awarding entity and that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

That apart, BL Kashyap reported its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on February 11, 2026. In Q3, the company reported consolidated net profit of ₹11.83 crore, as compared to ₹1.1 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹323.87 crore, as compared to ₹241.86 crore a year ago.

Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹28.87 crore, as against ₹6.22 crore a year ago. Ebitda margins came in at 8.91 per cent, against 2.57 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

BL Kashyap and Sons is a construction, infrastructure and civil engineering company with a pan-India presence. The company undertakes major industrial, residential and commercial projects and provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for civil construction and infrastructure. BLK’s portfolio spans IT parks, commercial spaces, malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories/manufacturing facilities, healthcare and transportation, and it also executes turnkey infrastructure projects including power, rail/metro systems, airports, and water & wastewater solutions, according to its corporate profile.