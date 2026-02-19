MCX, NSE remove additional margins on gold, silver future contracts

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) have announced the removal of additional margins on gold and silver futures contracts, effective today, February 19.

MCX in a circular on Wednesday evening said that it will withdraw an extra 3 per cent margin on all gold futures contracts and 7 per cent on all silver futures contracts.

"Additional Margin of 3% levied in Gold Futures (all contracts of all variants) and 7% levied in Silver Futures (all contracts of all variants) shall be withdrawn with effect from Thursday, February 19th, 2026," the circular read.

Separately, NSE Clearing has also issued a circular wherein it has confirmed about the decision with regard to the withdrawal of margins of gold and silver futures, starting today. It has advised members to adjust their positions accordingly.

The move is expected to ease margin requirements for traders in both gold and silver.

The removal of additional margins simple means that traders will require low capital for trade. Usually, lower margins encourage higher speculative participation in the market and increase intraday activity.

The additional margins were levied to check sharp volatility in gold and silver prices.

Meanwhile, MCX shares today jumped more than 3 per cent to trade at ₹2,417 in opening trade. On Thursday morning, gold futures for April delivery were trading 0.15 per cent higher at ₹1.56 lakh per 10 gram on the MCX. Silver contracts for March delivery jumped 0.38 per cent to ₹2.45 lakh per kg.