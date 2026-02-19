BGR Energy Systems shares drop 4% after ₹634-crore VAT dues settlement

Shares of BGR Energy Systems Ltd. fell over 4 per cent on Thursday after the company settled outstanding Value Added Tax (VAT) dues with the Rajasthan government under an amnesty scheme, securing partial waivers.

The company's stock fell as much as 4.01 per cent during the day to ₹331.9 per share, the biggest intraday fall since February 4 this year. BGR Energy Systems stock pared losses to trade 3.6 per cent lower at ₹333.2 apiece, compared to a 0.04 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:50 AM.

Shares of the company have remained largely flat this month and currently trade at 1.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 10.7 per cent this year, compared to a 1.2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. BGR Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,395.40 crore.

BGR Energy settles ₹634-crore VAT dues

BGR Energy Systems has settled outstanding Value Added Tax (VAT) demands under the Rajasthan VAT Amnesty Scheme, 2022, according to an exchange filing. The company said it opted for the scheme to resolve outstanding VAT dues of FY09-10, FY10-11 and FY11-12.

The Office of the Commercial Taxes Officer (CTO), Kota - B Circle, Rajasthan, under the Commercial Taxes Department, Government of Rajasthan, issued orders permitting the settlement of the pending demands under the amnesty scheme. The company received the order and acknowledgement on February 18, 2026.

Rajasthan VAT authorities had raised demands amounting to ₹634 crore for the delayed deposit of Goods and Services Tax (GST) amounts relating to the said years. Under the amnesty scheme, BGR Energy paid ₹29.1 crore towards settlement, while relief of ₹606.43 crore was granted through waiver of interest, penalty and late fees.

In addition, the VAT credit of ₹95.65 crore available in the company's books was adjusted by the authorities. The settlement results in the closure of the legacy VAT demands, subject to completion of procedural formalities, the company said.

BGR Energy Q3 results

BGR Energy Systems reported a net loss of ₹192.81 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, narrowing from a net loss of ₹336.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 17.65 per cent to ₹77.71 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹66.05 crore in the year-ago period.