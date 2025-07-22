Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
This smallcap civil construction share is up 4% on bagging ₹910-cr deal

This smallcap civil construction share is up 4% on bagging ₹910-cr deal

B L Kashyap share price rose on the back of a deal worth ₹910 crore, excluding GST, from BPTP Limited.

share market stock market trading

B L Kashyap is among India’s leading construction, infrastructure, and civil engineering companies with a strong reputation for delivering high-quality projects across sectors.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

B L Kashyap share price: B L Kashyap share price was in demand on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 4.08 per cent to an intraday high of ₹75.10 per share.
 
By 11:30 AM, B L Kashyap share price was trading 1.14 per cent higher at ₹72.97 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 82,167.09 levels.
 

Why did B L Kashyap share price rise today?

 
B L Kashyap share price rose on the back of a deal worth ₹910 crore, excluding GST, from BPTP Limited.
 
 
B L Kashyap, via an exchange filing, said, “We are pleased to intimate under Clause 30 of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended that B L Kashyap and Sons Limited has secured an order of the Company.”
 
Under the terms of the order, B L Kashyap will be responsible for the construction of civil structure for residential towers, including associated non-tower areas, community building etc. 

The order is expected to be executed in approximately 36 months or 3 years.
 

About B L Kashyap and Sons

 
B L Kashyap is among India’s leading construction, infrastructure, and civil engineering companies with a strong reputation for delivering high-quality projects across sectors. 
 
With decades of experience, the company has built a diverse portfolio that includes high-rise residential and commercial complexes, IT parks, institutional buildings, hospitals, industrial facilities, corporate offices, and metro stations. The company provides end-to-end Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, catering to both public and private sector clients. 
 
Established by the late  B L Kashyap, the company has grown under the leadership of his sons and was listed on the stock exchange in 2006. 
 
Today, it operates with a pan-India presence and is driven by a professional team of engineers, project managers, and industry specialists. 
 
Over the years, the company has executed landmark projects like Prestige Golfshire, Embassy Pristine, and Gomti Nagar Railway Station, cementing its position as a trusted name in India’s infrastructure and construction landscape.
 
The market capitalisation of the company is ₹1,643.46 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
The 52-week high of B L Kashyap share price is ₹120.60, while its 52-week low is ₹42.71.
 

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

