Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MRPL shares rise 6%; Yes Securities forecasts improved Q2 performance

MRPL shares rise 6%; Yes Securities forecasts improved Q2 performance

MRPL share price rose 5.6 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹146.95 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after Yes Securities bullish stance

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) shares rose 5.6 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹146.95 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). At 12:47 PM, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals share price was trading 2.16 per cent higher at ₹142.16 per share on NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty gained 0.08 per cent at 25,110.95. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹24,914.94 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹224.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹98.92.
 
Brokerage firm Yes Securities believes that the worst for MRPL is behind and sees a better Q2 on stronger refining cracks. The brokerage maintained 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target of ₹180 per share from ₹160, valuing the stock at 1.9x FY27e price-to-book (P/B).
 
 
Yes Securities' bullish stance comes after the company reported Q1FY26 results on Friday, July 18, 2025. In Q1, the company's consolidated net loss for Q1FY26 stood at ₹271.97 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹73.22 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹20,988.03 crore as compared to ₹27,289.4 crore. 
 
Yes Securities reckons that the weakness in earnings was dragged by shutdowns and inventory losses. The reported gross refinery margins (GRMs) were lower than the brokerage's expectations owing to Phase-II shutdown for 45 days in the quarter, which was more than expected due to record rainfalls. The exported products also declined due to lower plant utilisation and non availability of the feedstock.   Track Stock Market LIVE Updates  

Also Read

When Lodha World Towers in Worli were announced around 2010, the prices here were expected to be Rs 7.50 crore to over Rs 100 crore. (LODHA WORLD TOWERS: Then Rs 7.5 cr onwards; Now Rs 7.2 cr onwards)

Mumbai's ₹10 Cr+ homes set new record at ₹14750 cr, Worli, Bandra lead

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Juniper Green Energy commissions additional 43 MWp in Maharashtra

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Home Ministry notifies resignation of VP Dhankhar; Rajya Sabha informed

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty dip in choppy session; Pharma, realty bleed; Eternal soars 15%

Chanda Kochhar

Chanda Kochhar found guilty in ₹64 cr bribe case linked to Videocon loan

 
MRPL’s Q1FY26 reported GRM was USD3.88/bbl (USD6.23 the previous quarter, USD4.7 a year ago). Yes Securities had predicted GRM at USD7.3/bbl. 
 
In one year, analysts of Yes Securities view MRPL standing to benefit tactically from the recent surge in refining margins, driven by geopolitical risk premium on crude (post Israel–Iran escalation) and resilient diesel cracks. With Brent 70/bbl, near-term GRMs may remain elevated, supporting earnings in H1FY26. The company sources over 33 per cent of its crude requirements from Russia at a discount, thereby boosting GRMs, one of the highest amongst Indian refiners at a single location.
 
In three years, MRPL’s investment outlook is driven by its integrated operations and plans to expand into petrochemicals and fuel retailing. These moves are expected to improve profit quality by FY28, as demand for value-added products grows faster than fuel demand. Better pipeline connectivity will give MRPL more flexibility in sourcing crude oil. Its net debt-to-equity is currently 0.99x with ₹132.3 billion in debt, and the company aims to keep this level stable despite increasing capital expenditure. 
 
A merger with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is unlikely in the near future, as it depends on a decision by the promoters, ONGC and HPCL. Also, due to tax-related losses carried forward from the OMPL merger, any new merger can only happen after FY27, according to Yes Securities. 

More From This Section

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty dip in choppy session; Pharma, realty bleed; Eternal soars 15%

Stock market

Parag Milk Foods shares drop 7% post Q1 results: Time to buy the dip?

Rare earth mining

GMDC hits 18-month high. What's driving minerals stock 23% rally in 3 days?

Indiqube Spaces IPO

Indiqube Spaces IPO opens on July 23: check key strengths, risks from RHP

equity trading volumes, share market

Dev IT shares jump 7% after order win from NICSI; check details here

Topics : MRPL Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon