Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This smallcap IT stock jumps 7% on order win today; here's why

This smallcap IT stock jumps 7% on order win today; here's why

Atishay stock was up 6.2 per cent at ₹136.95 compared to the previous day's close of ₹128.95 on the BSE

share market, trading

Atishay offers a wide range of information technology, database management and e-governance services

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Atishay share price today: Shares of smallcap information technology (IT) services company Atishay surged 7.8 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹139 on Tuesday on the BSE after it received a five-year contract from the government of Karnataka.
 
The stock was up 6.2 per cent at ₹136.95 compared to the previous day's close of ₹128.95 on the BSE, as of 12:30 PM. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 82,300 levels, up 100 points or 0.12 per cent. Last checked, the company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹151.38 crore.  Atishay stock is up over 15 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹120.3, touched on August 29, 2024. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has plunged over 38 per cent. 
 
 
In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company informed that it has received a five-year rate contract from the State Election Commission of Karnataka. "The contract has been awarded to a consortium led by Atishay (Prime Bidder) and Gundal Business (Consortium Partner)," the company said. 
 
According to the filing, the scope of the work involves “Preparation (Generation, Integration & Merging of Electoral Database) and Printing of Photo Electoral Rolls & Other Printing Works activities in connection with local body elections across 31 districts in the state of Karnataka.
 
Work orders will be issued by the authority as per the requirement, the company said. The contract is valid till July 20, 2030. 

Also Read

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

AGI Greenpac share skyrockets 15% as Q1 profit zooms 41% YoY; details here

Stock market

Parag Milk Foods shares drop 7% post Q1 results: Time to buy the dip?

Rare earth mining

GMDC hits 18-month high. What's driving minerals stock 23% rally in 3 days?

equity trading volumes, share market

Dev IT shares jump 7% after order win from NICSI; check details here

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Choice International rises 4% after posting Q1 results; check all details

 
In addition, the contract is rate-based, with no fixed monetary value assigned at the outset. "The total consideration will depend on actual work orders placed during the contract period. However, given the scale and scope, the expected potential value is significant," the company said.

Atishay financial snapshot

In the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), the company has reported a total revenue of ₹12.84 crore and net profit of ₹2.37 crore. In the fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), the company revenue stood at ₹51.15 crore and net profit of 7.01 crore.

About Atishay

Incorporated in March 2000, Atishay offers a wide range of information technology, database management and e-governance services, including large-scale data entry and scanning solutions, digitisation services, document conversion, and database management to the PSUs and government entities. Currently, the company provides services in the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. 
 

More From This Section

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty dip in choppy session; Pharma, realty bleed; Eternal soars 15%

Indiqube Spaces IPO

Indiqube Spaces IPO opens on July 23: check key strengths, risks from RHP

VA Tech WABAG, Water treatment plant

VA Tech share up 3% as MOFSL initiates coverage with 'Buy'; 25% upside eyed

share market, stock market

PNB Housing Finance shares rise 3% on posting Q1 numbers; PAT up 23%

share market stock market trading

This smallcap civil construction share is up 4% on bagging ₹910-cr deal

Topics : Buzzing stocks IT companies IT stocks small-cap stocks small-caps Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon