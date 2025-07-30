Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Dart Express shares slip 3% on posting 9% decline is Q1 PAT

Blue Dart Express shares slip 3% on posting 9% decline is Q1 PAT

Blue Dart Express shares slipped 3.4 per cent in trade on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), logging an intra-day low at ₹6,263.65 per share on BSE after posting Q1 results

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Blue Dart Express shares slipped 3.4 per cent in trade on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), logging an intra-day low at ₹6,263.65 per share on BSE. 
 
Around 12:57 PM, Blue Dart Express share price was down 3.08 per cent at ₹6,289.95  per share. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 81,535.08. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹14,924.75 crore.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Blue Dart Express Q1 results 

In Q1, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹48.83 crore, as compared to ₹53.42 crore, down 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,441.92 crore, as compared to ₹1,342.71 crore a year ago. 
 
 
The total expenses of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹1,385.85 crore, as compared to ₹1,279.76 crore Y-o-Y.

"We are making front-loaded investments that strengthen our operational backbone. As global supply chains transform, we are focused on creating a resilient, future-ready logistics ecosystem that plays a vital role in powering India's economic advancement," said Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart Express.
 
Indian logistics companies have been grappling with higher expenses due to more competition and increased freight costs.
 
In Q4, the logistics firm reported a 29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹55.15 crore for the March quarter of FY25. The company had reported a net profit of ₹77.78 crore in the year-ago period.   ALSO READ | NTPC shares gain 2% following Q1 earnings; time to buy, sell or hold?

About Blue Dart

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,400 locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer-centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express spectrum of distribution services, including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance, etc. 
 
The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, a wide range of innovative, vertical-specific products, and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. 

