Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GE Vernova shares hit record high post Q1 results; analysts see more upside

GE Vernova shares hit record high post Q1 results; analysts see more upside

GE Vernova shares hit a life-high after its net profit for the June quarter of the current financial year more than doubled

share market, trading

GE Vernova shares hit a life high on Wednesday

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd hit a life-high as the stock surged to a 5 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday after its net profit for the June quarter of the current financial year more than doubled, aided by improving margins. 
 
The heavy electrical equipment maker's stock rose 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit of ₹2,597 per share, the biggest intraday gain since July 17 this year. This compares to a 0.02 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:35 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight day and currently trade at 0.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 25 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. GE Vernova has a total market capitalisation of ₹66,680.92 crore.   READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE
 

GE Vernova Q1 results 

The company's standalone net profit soared 116.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹291.20 crore, while revenue from operations rose 38.8 per cent to ₹1,330.13 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with the same period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) also recorded a growth of 116.78 per cent to ₹390.01 crore.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled to ₹387.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, up 112.73 per cent from ₹182.2 crore in Q1 FY25. The Ebitda margin expanded to 29.1 per cent from 19 per cent a year ago.

Also Read

paints, paint sector

What to do with Asian Paints shares post Q1? Brokerages suggest

ITC

ITC dips 1%, nears near 52-wk low; analysts decode stock's underperformance

GNG Electronics IPO listing

GNG Electronics shares list at 50% premium; should book profit or hold?

Tata motors

Tata Motors slips 4%, top Sensex, Nifty loser today; check ICICI Sec view

GAIL, GAIL (India) (Photo: X@gailindia)

Gail shares fall as Q1 profit dips 25%; Should you hold or exit?

 
The company also reported strong order bookings, which rose 57.28 per cent to ₹1.62 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with ₹1.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.  ALSO READ: ITC dips 1%, nears near 52-wk low; brokerages decode stock underperformance

Analysts on GE Vernova Q1 earnings

The company delivered a significant beat in Q1 FY26, with order inflow and execution rising 57 per cent and 39 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, Nuvama Institutional Equities noted. Operating profit margin (OPM) hit a lifetime high of 29.1 per cent, among the best in the industry, driven by improved gross margins on pricing gains, it said. 
 
Nuvama also sees additional upside from high-voltage direct current (HVDC) opportunities, even as the non-HVDC pipeline continues to grow at 7-8 per cent. The brokerage expects a 30-35 per cent CAGR in order inflow and revenue over FY25-FY28, with OPM stabilising at 20-21 per cent by FY27-FY28 on the back of a 30 per cent export mix.
 
The brokerage has raised its FY26/FY27 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 6 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. The target price was revised upward to ₹3,000 from ₹2,250, and it maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock.  ALSO READ: Tata Motors slips 4%, top Sensex, Nifty loser today; check ICICI Sec view 
Analysts at Emkay Global said that GE Vernova's Q1 FY26 performance significantly surpassed both Emkay's and consensus estimates. Emkay views the company as a compelling opportunity for investors seeking exposure to a global transmission and distribution player with a balanced mix of domestic and export orders. 
 
The company is well-positioned to capitalise on the ongoing energy transition, supported by a strong product portfolio and localisation strategy, the brokerage said. Emkay maintains a 'Buy' rating and raises its target price by 32 per cent to ₹2,900, implying a 17 per cent upside.
      ALSO READ: Tata Motors slips 4%, top Sensex, Nifty loser today; check ICICI Sec view

More From This Section

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty listless; SMIDs in red; Tata Motors, Zen Tech shares slip up to 4%

Larsen & Toubro

Breakout Alert! L&T stock may cross ₹4,000-mark, gain over 11%, hints chartpremium

Real Estate, capital market

Real estate companies raise over ₹26K crore through capital markets

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI leads $9.2 bn QIP spree as firms tap market rally to raise funds

initial public offerings, IPO

M&B Engineering IPO opens today: GMP up 11%; should you subscribe?

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Markets insights Nifty50 India Inc earnings corporate earnings S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon