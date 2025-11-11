Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capillary Technologies IPO opens Nov 14; sets price band at ₹549-577

Capillary Technologies IPO opens Nov 14; sets price band at ₹549-577

Capillary Technologies company aims to raise ₹877.5 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 6 million equity shares and an offer for sale of 9.2 million shares

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Capillary Technologies IPO price band: Capillary Technologies, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, November 14, 2025. The company has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹549 to ₹577 per share. 
 
The company aims to raise ₹877.5 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 6 million equity shares amounting to ₹345 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.2 million shares amounting to ₹532.5 crore. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for retail investors and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
 
Incorporated in 2008, Bengaluru-based Capillary Technologies is a software product company offering artificial intelligence (AI)-based cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to Enterprise Customers. According to the Zinnov Report, it is one of the few players in the loyalty management space that offer end-to-end loyalty solutions. The company has a diversified product profile, including advanced loyalty management platform (Loyalty+), connected engagement platform (Engage+), predictive analytics platform (Insights+), rewards management platform (Rewards+) and customer data platform. Capillary has presence across the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and other Asian countries.

Here are the key details of Capillary Technologies IPO:

Capillary Technologies IPO key dates

According to the RHP, Capillary IPO will open for public bidding on Friday, November 14 and close on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The anchor investment period will be one day prior to the issue opening date, i.e. Thursday, November 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Shares of Capillary Technologies will make their debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Friday, November 21.

Capillary Technologies IPO lot size

Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 25 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of 14,425 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof. 
 

Capillary Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are the book-running lead managers. 

Capillary Technologies IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹120 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding cloud infrastructure costs, ₹151.54 crore for investment in research, designing, and development of products and platform and ₹10.32 crore for purchasing computer systems for its business. The remaining funds will be used for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

