Friday, November 14, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Lupin launches generic injection in US with 180-day exclusivity

Lupin launches generic injection in US with 180-day exclusivity

The company has launched Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension, 25 mg per vial, 37.5 mg per vial, and 50 mg per vial, single-dose vials

drugs, pharma

This follows the recent approval received from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has launched a generic medication to treat schizophrenia in the US with 180 days of exclusivity.

The company has launched Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension, 25 mg per vial, 37.5 mg per vial, and 50 mg per vial, single-dose vials, with 180-day CGT exclusivity in the US, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

This follows the recent approval received from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

This is the company's first product using proprietary technology from PrecisionSphere, the Long-acting Injectable (LAI) platform developed by its subsidiary Nanomi BV.

Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Risperdal Consta LAI.

 

Also Read

Lupin Pharma

Lupin share rises 2% as arm commissions Oncology block at Vizag facility

Lupin Pharma

Nomura lifts Lupin target price on US momentum, India growth recovery

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 7: Bharti Airtel, LIC, Lupin, Bajaj Housing

An employee of Lupin Limited works at a reception at their headquarters in Mumbai

Lupin Q2 PAT rises 73% on strong growth across key global markets

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stocks to watch today, Oct 13: HCLTech, Tata Capital, DMart, Axis Bank, HCC

It is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults and as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate for the maintenance treatment of bipolar disorder in adults.

As per IQVIA MAT September 2025 data, Risperidone for extended-release injectable suspension has estimated sales of USD 187 million combined for 25 mg, 37.5 mg and 50 mg in the US.

"It highlights our commitment to expanding our portfolio of differentiated, complex products, marking a significant step forward in our pursuit of developing novel long-acting injectables across diverse therapeutic areas," Lupin President US Generics Spiro Gavaris stated.

Shares of the drug maker were trading 0.37 per cent down at Rs 2,045.40 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

RIL to build 1 GW AI data centre in Andhra, deepen investment footprint

Adani Group

Adani Group to invest ₹63,000 cr in two major power projects in Assam

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip partners with Emoha to launch senior-friendly holiday packages

adani

Adani Group to invest Rs 1 trn in Andhra Pradesh over next decade

real estate, realty firms

Suraj Estate aims ₹1,200 cr revenue from new commercial project in Mumbai

Topics : Lupin Drugmaker Drug makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon