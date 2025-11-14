Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / 7 stocks gain up to 104% on 50% PAT growth: Time to buy or sell?

7 stocks gain up to 104% on 50% PAT growth: Time to buy or sell?

BSE, Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, Syrma SGS, Force Motors, HBL Engineering and Laurus Labs have gained more than 50% each after these companies reported over 50% growth in profit in Q1 and Q2 of FY26.

BSE, Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, Syrma SGS, Force Motors, HBL Engineering and Laurus Labs have gained up to 104% after these 7 companies reported over 50% growth in profit; here's the technical outlook.

Tech charts suggest that BSE, Hitachi Energy, Syrma SGS, HBL Engineering, Force Motors and GE Vernova can extend rally by up to 23%; while Laurus Labs may see profit-taking in the near-term.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Q2 earnings season draws to a close, an analysis of the Nifty 500 index constituents reveals that 1 in every 12 companies (a total of 42) reported over 50 per cent growth in net profit in the two quarters thus far in the financial year 2025-26.  Against this, the following 7 stocks have rewarded investors with up to 104 per cent share price appreciation on the back of earnings boost. The 7 stocks are - HBL Engineering, GE Vernova T&D India, Syrma SGS Technology, Force Motors, Hitachi Energy India, Laurus Labs and BSE. 
 
    Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index has rallied 10 per cent, and the broader Nifty 500 index 11.6 per cent as of November 13, 2025 in FY26.  Will these 7 stocks be able to extend the market rally or is it time to book some gains? Here's what the technical charts suggest. 

HBL Engineering

Current Price: ₹1,007  Likely Target: ₹1,175  Upside Potential: 16.7%  Support: ₹946; ₹930; ₹900  Resistance: ₹1,038; ₹1,097  HBL Engineering stock has near support at ₹946; while the broader trend is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹930 - ₹900 support zone. On the upside, the stock can potentially extend the rally to ₹1,175; with interim resistance anticipated around ₹1,038 and ₹1,097 levels. 
 
 
 

GE Vernova T&D

Current Price: ₹3,078  Likely Target: ₹3,500  Upside Potential: 13.7%  Support: ₹3,022; ₹2,970; ₹2,770  Resistance: ₹3,170; ₹3,300; ₹3,400  GE Vernova T&D share has thus far hit a record high at ₹3,324. The stock can potentially surge to ₹3,500 on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,170, ₹3,300 and ₹3,400 levels. The trend is likely to remain up above ₹2,770, with support visible around the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹3,022 and the 50-DMA at ₹2,970. 
 

Also Read

Vodafone Idea stock can zoom to ₹15, if clears hurdle at ₹11.88, suggest tech charts. Bharti Airtel faces resistance at ₹2,150.

Vodafone Idea can rise up to 50% from here, Airtel may gain 9%: Tech charts

Midcap stocks to buy: Muthoot Finance, ICICI Prudential Life, AIA Engineering, UPL and Alkem Labs can rally up to 22%, say charts.

Nifty MidCap can hit 25,000; these 5 stocks can rally up to 22%, say charts

stocks to buy

Top stocks to buy today: Analyst bets on Cummins India, Infosys; check why

Lenskart share price

Lenskart recovers after weak debut; experts split on outlook; hold or sell?

Chart check on Goldman Sachs top stocks to buy: Reliance, Titan, Havells India and PTC Industries.

Reliance, Titan, 2 others among Goldman's top stock picks; what charts say?

 

Syrma SGS Technology

Current Price: ₹888  Likely Target: ₹1,080  Upside Potential: 21.6%  Support: ₹842; ₹810; ₹770  Resistance: ₹923; ₹960; ₹1,010  The near-term bias for Syrma SGS is likely to be upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹842, below which support is seen at ₹810 and ₹770 levels. On the upside, the stock can spurt to ₹1,080; with intermediate resistance likely around ₹923, ₹960 and ₹1,010. 
 
 

Force Motors

Current Price: ₹17,500  Likely Target: ₹20,700  Upside Potential: 18.3%  Support: ₹17,350; ₹16,335  Resistance: ₹18,640; ₹19,780  Force Motors stock is seen trading around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹17,350. The bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹16,335. On the upside, the stock can bounce back to ₹20,700, with interim resistance seen around ₹18,640 and ₹19,780. 
 
 

Hitachi Energy

Current Price: ₹21,475  Likely Target: ₹24,550  Upside Potential: 14.3%  Support: ₹20,950; ₹19,900; ₹19,200  Resistance: ₹22,100; ₹22,800; ₹23,500  Hitachi Energy (POWERINDIA) has surged nearly 21 per cent so far in November, following a three-month dip. The stock once again is trading at life-time highs, and can possibly jump to ₹24,550, with interim resistance likely at ₹22,100, ₹22,800 and ₹23,500. The bias is likely to be positive above ₹19,200, with interim support visible at ₹20,950 and ₹19,900. 
 
 

Laurus Labs

Current Price: ₹1,005  Likely Target: ₹910  Downside Risk: 9.5%  Support: ₹980; ₹950  Resistance: ₹1,045  Laurus Labs stock is trading in an overbought zone, wherein the stock may face resistance around the Fibonacci extension at ₹1,045. On the downside, ₹980 is a key bullish pivot; break and sustained trade below the same can see the stock dip towards ₹910 on profit-taking. Interim support can be expected around ₹950 levels. 
 
 

BSE

Current Price: ₹2,816  Likely Target: ₹3,460  Upside Potential: 22.9%  Support: ₹2,740; ₹2,615; ₹2,550; ₹2,450  Resistance: ₹3,030; ₹3,197; ₹3,460; ₹3,674  BSE share is likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as it quotes above ₹2,740; below which support for the stock is seen at ₹2,615, ₹2,550 and ₹2,450 levels. On the upside, the stock is seen headed towards its all-time high of ₹3,030. On the upside, the stock can zoom to ₹3,885 levels in the bullish case scenario. Intermediate hurdles for BSE can be anticipated around ₹3,197, ₹3,460 and ₹3,674. 
 
   

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex pare losses; Volatility dips; Paras soars 8%, Muthoot Fin up 9%;

Ipca Labs

Ipca Labs jumps 7% after Q2 results; buy, sell or hold? Analysts suggest

Sensex and Nifty look favourably placed on the charts, and can surge up to 4% by the year-end. MidCap and SmallCap, however, show a divergent outlook.

NDA leads Bihar elections 2025, global cues weak: Should you buy the dip?

Market, bear

Why is Indian stock market down despite NDA lead in Bihar Election 2025?

SRF, specialty chemicals, refrigerant gases, R134a, R32, anti-dumping duty, brokerages, valuations, agrochemicals, PhillipCapital, Prabhudas Lilladher, Emkay Research

Aether Industries share price rallies 11% as Q2 profit climbs 55% YoY

Topics : Stock Recommendations Stock Picks Stocks to buy technical calls stocks technical analysis Trading strategies Market trends Market technicals stock market bets stock market trading Stock tips technical analysis technical charts BSE Force Motors Laurus Labs Hitachi Energy India Syrma Technology Stock ideas corporate earnings Equity earnings India Inc earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon