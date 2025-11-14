Oswal Pumps share price jumps 6% on strong Q2 results; key numbers inside

Oswal Pumps share price today: Solar pump manufacturers Oswal Pumps shares were in demand on Friday, November 14, 2025, with the scrip rose up to 5.95 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹674.75 per share.
At 1:32 PM, Oswal Pumps' share was trading 2.57 per cent at ₹653.15 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 84,238.66 levels.
Why did Oswal Pumps shares rise today?
Oswal Pumps shares gained after the company posted a strong performance for the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26).
The company’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped 48.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹97.5 crore, compared with ₹65.8 crore in Q2FY25.
Total income surged 75.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹546.5 crore, driven largely by ongoing execution of PM Kusum and Magel Tyala orders.
Vivek Gupta, chairman and managing director of Oswal Pumps, said the company maintained its growth momentum, recording a 6.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) rise in total income. He attributed this to strong order execution under government-backed schemes. ALSO READ | 7 stocks gain up to 104% in FY26 as PAT up over 50% in Q1, Q2; Buy or sell?
Operationally, Ebitda rose 32.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹134.8 crore, though the Ebitda margin contracted sharply to 24.7 per cent, down 803 basis points (bps) from 32.7 per cent a year earlier.
Gupta explained that the margin squeeze was mainly due to a 7.5 per cent cut in PM Kusum and Magel Tyala tender rates, affecting over 80 per cent of core revenue. Additional one-off factors, including ₹40 crore of low-margin module sales and a ₹2.5 crore expense toward increasing the authorised capital of a subsidiary, resulted in an estimated 180 bps hit to margins. He added that the company expects margin recovery starting Q3FY26.
Despite these pressures, Oswal Pumps managed to soften the impact through value engineering and operational efficiencies, recovering about 285 bps. Gupta said ongoing backward integration and efficiency projects should improve operating profitability by another 1 per cent by Q4FY26. PAT margin for the quarter stood at a healthy 17.8 per cent.
The company reported a strong order book of over 18,800 pumps, supported by PM Kusum (direct and indirect) and export orders, along with a pipeline exceeding 30,000 pumps across major states such as Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. ALSO READ | Ipca Labs jumps 7% after Q2 results; buy, sell or hold? Analysts suggest
Gupta said these orders position the company well to achieve its FY26 targets, adding that the anticipated launch of PM Kusum 2.0 later this fiscal could further boost opportunities.
Oswal Pumps also plans to shift its Solar Module Expansion Project to land adjacent to its current plant to benefit from better logistics, manpower utilisation, and shared R&D and administrative infrastructure, a move expected to improve long-term efficiency and value.